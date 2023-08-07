Arteta loving the transfer window – “Many players are attracted by our project”

If we’ve learned anything from the summer transfer window, it’s that Arsenal now has a pull factor. It is now a club that top players want to join.

Kai Havertz, publicly wanted by Real Madrid, chose to join us instead.

Declan Rice turned down Manchester City in order to join Arsenal. Jurrien Timber had no intention of reuniting with Erick Ten Hag at Manchester United; he just wanted to be a part of Arteta’s project.

The Arsenal manager recently discussed how the club’s profile has evolved in the last year, acknowledging that his squad is now a magnet for great talent.

“The positive thing for us now is that when we want a player, we have the resources to do so, and not least that we can convince the player that we are right for him,” said Arteta.

“Many players are attracted by our project.

“We want them to get the feeling that they want to be here, and I think we have succeeded in that. Both on the players we signed and with the players who are already here.”

What a change Arsenal has endured! If you recall how Dusan Vlahovic, Lisandro Martinez, and even Sergej Milinkovic Savic turned down transfer moves to the Emirates last year, you should be impressed with the signings made this summer and the club’s ability to see top stars like William Saliba and Bukayo Saka commit their long-term futures.

It is absolutely right to celebrate the fact that Arsenal is back at the top level, where we belong!

Sam P

