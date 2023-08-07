Arteta loving the transfer window – “Many players are attracted by our project”

If we’ve learned anything from the summer transfer window, it’s that Arsenal now has a pull factor. It is now a club that top players want to join.
Kai Havertz, publicly wanted by Real Madrid, chose to join us instead.
Declan Rice turned down Manchester City in order to join Arsenal. Jurrien Timber had no intention of reuniting with Erick Ten Hag at Manchester United; he just wanted to be a part of Arteta’s project.
The Arsenal manager recently discussed how the club’s profile has evolved in the last year, acknowledging that his squad is now a magnet for great talent.
“The positive thing for us now is that when we want a player, we have the resources to do so, and not least that we can convince the player that we are right for him,” said Arteta.
“Many players are attracted by our project.
“We want them to get the feeling that they want to be here, and I think we have succeeded in that. Both on the players we signed and with the players who are already here.”
What a change Arsenal has endured! If you recall how Dusan Vlahovic, Lisandro Martinez, and even Sergej Milinkovic Savic turned down transfer moves to the Emirates last year, you should be impressed with the signings made this summer and the club’s ability to see top stars like William Saliba and Bukayo Saka commit their long-term futures.
It is absolutely right to celebrate the fact that Arsenal is back at the top level, where we belong!
Sam P
Process,Phases and now project ,the Three P’s 👏😂
Stop Talking boss man and start delivering buddy that’s what the fans want ,Talk is cheap ,action is where it’s at .
Arteta is a genius. He carefully planned every stage of the ‘process’.
But this season I will be one of his critic if he messed up. No excuse
Arsenal has put the fundamentals in place for the next campaign, must now hope Rice can propel us to even greater heights.
Rice will now be the link pin of the 4 3 3 formation in phase 4.
Its a very attacking formation that was use heavily in the last campaign.
No doubt this phase is having the desired effect on potential players joining the club.
It took Klopp about 5 years to build a title winning team in the EPL.. Failure to win it this year would be painful of course but as long as there is clear improvement in the team performances and mental fortitude I can accept that… If we put in a serious challenge for the league again and win another domestic cup and reach the quarter finals or better in the UCL.. I would rate this season a success knowing that the club can continue to build on this platform…. With a few tweaks in personell over the next few windows this team will be formidable…I just feel Arteta needs to work on his substitution timing as he sometimes leaves it a bit late.. Plus I don’t understand what exactly Trossard has to do to be a firm starter