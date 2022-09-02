Arteta made great signings and a great start to the season – but then he blew it…

Bad management from Arteta and Edu by Vinod

What a start to the season. What great signings we made and the performances showed. Finally we got all the pieces of the jigsaw right and we just need a few minor signings to complete a perfect transfer window. And we blew it. Minor things that everyone expects have not been done. It’s like we created a world class car with a great engine and interior and neglected the paint shop, hence our car sells for half the price.

We needed back up for Saka, we did not need a Raphinha, we just needed someone to ease the pressure and fatigue out of Saka. We could not buy anyone there. Ultimately it will show, his performances will dip and we have no cover for him. Ok, fine, we have Vieira who can play there,but we are really short on numbers. We need 2 players in each position at least, not an attacking mid whose versatility can be used. Ultimately, in the long run if Ødegaard gets injured or needs rest and Saka needs rest too we have no one to play there and players need to run an extra yard.

We needed a decent extra man in midfield just in case Partey gets injured which he did. We had Torriera,what’s wrong in playing him in the Europa league? Is he so bad. Is he so bad that he went for just 7 million euros. He is a quality player, we never gave him a chance, hence we did not improve his market value nor did we keep our squad depth for the Europa. We sold him for 7 million euros. At this rate clubs are going to happily steal players from us. “We need a bargain, let’s contact Arsenal…”

Ok fine, Torriera is gone. At least keep Maitland Niles for Europa, who knows, he may come in handy? But no, we had to loan him and squeeze every ounce of energy from Xhaka and Sambi, which are the only midfield options left now.

Leno gone for 3.5 million euros.The man is worth 20 million easily. But we sold him for 3.5 million. Just great business…

The root cause for all our players being sold for peanuts is lack of game time given to them by Arteta. Ok, winning is the most important thing in football. But when you are 2-0 up in the 70th minute, why not bring in AMN and let him show what he’s got. Maybe he will surprise Arteta. Maybe he will earn some game time. Thus increasing his market value and his value to the club.

I am a fan of Arteta and I love the way we are progressing. But these silly little things are going to make us pay in the long run. Just when we thought we have a squad to at least run 3 quarters at the same pace with the champions, we shot ourselves in the foot with a gun and are one injury away from a dip in form.

