Arteta makes 20 goal a year hitman Arsenal’s top target for January

Ivan Toney to Arsenal is a topic that simply won’t go away, and if there is no smoke without fire we will hearing a lot more about this deal as the months progress.

After pleading guilty to several betting offences, the Brentford attacker is serving an eight-month suspension from football. His suspension will be lifted sometime in January, and he will be able to resume playing. And it is at that point that we intend to bring him to the Emirates. Former academy prospect Jay Bothyroyd, speaking on Sky Sports, underlines what a reliable forward we could be acquiring in his swoop.

He told Sky Sports, “He scores goals, he is prolific, he is strong, he leads the line really well.

“If you put him in any of the big teams, he is going to score at least 20 Premier League goals a season. Great on penalties.

“I would love Arsenal to sign him.”

Yes, we have a decent possibility of signing him, but it will not be simple. It won’t be simple because, in addition to us, we have Premier League competitors such as Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United keen on him.

However, according to John Cross in the Mirror, Arteta has devised a perfect strategy to persuade the Englishman to reject the flirtations of the other three teams and instead push for a move to the Emirates.

Like he did with Declan Rice, our manager wants to make Toney his top winter transfer target, putting all of his efforts into bringing him aboard. Aside from that, he’ll seek out conversations with the striker and talk to him about our vision and goals, hoping that, like they did with Rice, he’ll want to be a part of it.

Daniel O

———————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…