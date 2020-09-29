Arteta makes a personal effort to get Arsenal’s transfer target

RMC Sport as cited by the Express claims that in Arsenal’s bid to land Houssem Aouar this summer, Mikel Arteta has reportedly placed a personal call to the midfielder to speak with him.

The 22-year-old has emerged as Arsenal’s top target in this transfer window as the Gunners look to bolster their team ahead of a return to the Premier League’s top four.

Arsenal has been looking to land him or Thomas Partey, but as the transfer window draws nearer to its closing, the Gunners seem to have focused their efforts on landing Aouar.

They have offered 35m euros for him already, although that offer was turned down by the French side.

They are expected to return with an improved offer, but for now, it remains open and any other team can still swoop in and sign him.

Arteta knows that the Gunners might miss out on him to his other suitors and the Spanish manager has decided to place a personal call to him to talk to him about his project at Arsenal.

Arsenal has generally had a fine start to the season, however, they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Monday and that might be a rude awakening for them.