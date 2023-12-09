Arsenal News Gooner News

Arteta makes a suggestion to help managers avoid trouble from celebrations

Mikel Arteta is banned from Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa after he was given a third yellow card of the season against Luton Town.

He wildly celebrated Declan Rice’s late winner and was cautioned, which means he will frustratingly miss the crunch clash against Villa.

Arteta has been one of the most animated managers on the touchline in several games for Arsenal and the gaffer does not know how not to celebrate.

Arsenal has had to wait late to win games recently, which always calls for wild celebrations that get Arteta booked.

Speaking about his ban from the game against Villa, the Arsenal gaffer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

 ‘We are (allowed to celebrate) but I think we have a boundary. Maybe we have to extend. We just need a very strong rope, or we don’t move. But it means WE don’t move — all of us.’

When asked if other bosses have been invading the pitch, he commented: ‘This is why I say WE.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta remains one of the best managers, and his ways of reacting to on-field events will hardly change that.

We care less about his wild celebrations and will keep supporting him as long as the team keeps winning.

  1. We use to be too nice.. I like this new “thorn in the side” Arsenal..
    We must maintain smcertain boundaries though, we’ve always been a class club and should never forget that!!

