Arteta makes bold claims for Arsenal next season

It has been a topsy-turvy, rollercoaster of a season for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, and we have had great runs of form, and also one of the worst blips that the Gunners have never seen before.

But the management have kept faith with Mikel Arteta, and they are sure that the Spaniard is moving us in the right direction.

The boss himself is certain that, once things gradually get back to normal, the project will go “bang” and everything will come together in the right order.

When he was asked about how hard it was to rebuild the team after that first cancelled game against Man City, which was the turning point that led to the Premier League being suspended, Arteta told Goal: “I could never imagined when I got tested and had the symptoms, all of the consequences that this virus was going to have on all of us.

“Having my first job, to do that and after being in the job for only three months in normal conditions, to start to have a completely different context and framework to work in has been really challenging but, at the same time, it has made us, as a club, much stronger.

“We have created a really strong group, a really strong bond with our players, with our fans, with our staff and that is going to pay some big tribute in the future I think when everything comes back to normality and we are able to work the way we needed to work with some stability.

“I think this project is going to go ‘bang’ and this is where we are. Sometimes it is difficult to see the moment now, but I’m sure where we are going.”

Arteta obviously is feeling like his plan is working so far, and hopefully after another transfer window, the boss will have sorted out his own team. So he is very confident that we just have to be patient until next season, and we will get our Arsenal back at last.