Arteta makes it clear – Arsenal need to “upgrade everywhere” and “win major trophies”

Hey, fellow Gooners, there’s reason to be optimistic if Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s latest claims are to be believed. The Arsenal manager has finally begun to address the main problem that has plagued the team for the past two seasons: winning trophies. The Spaniard has mentioned that he believes his project is on the verge of achieving its ultimate goal of winning major trophies.

He told Sky Sports, “We need to upgrade everything we’re doing and improve in every area. That’s what we’re trying to do. We are so close. The outcome of this club has to be to win major trophies and we are in the process to achieve it.”

The Spaniard’s comments really show the drive and determination of his team.

It’s pretty impressive that Arsenal has managed to secure consecutive top-2 finishes and have a say in the title race. However, winning the PL trophy would truly be the cherry on top of their excellent performances in the last two seasons. The Gunners’ summer transfer activity and incorporation of new tactics should help them succeed even further next season.

After coming so close to winning the title race on the last day of the season, falling short by just 2 points, the disappointments of last year should really motivate the Gunners. Their desire to win and become league champions should be fueled by the disappointments of last season as they seek to end Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.

Peter Rix

