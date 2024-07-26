Arteta makes it clear – Arsenal need to “upgrade everywhere” and “win major trophies”

Hey, fellow Gooners, there’s reason to be optimistic if Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s latest claims are to be believed. The Arsenal manager has finally begun to address the main problem that has plagued the team for the past two seasons: winning trophies. The Spaniard has mentioned that he believes his project is on the verge of achieving its ultimate goal of winning major trophies.
He told Sky Sports, “We need to upgrade everything we’re doing and improve in every area. That’s what we’re trying to do. We are so close. The outcome of this club has to be to win major trophies and we are in the process to achieve it.”
The Spaniard’s comments really show the drive and determination of his team.
It’s pretty impressive that Arsenal has managed to secure consecutive top-2 finishes and have a say in the title race. However, winning the PL trophy would truly be the cherry on top of their excellent performances in the last two seasons. The Gunners’ summer transfer activity and incorporation of new tactics should help them succeed even further next season.
After coming so close to winning the title race on the last day of the season, falling short by just 2 points, the disappointments of last year should really motivate the Gunners. Their desire to win and become league champions should be fueled by the disappointments of last season as they seek to end Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League.
Peter Rix
It is essential we sign someone in the midfield and if possible a striker. Nelson, ESR, Nketiah are on their way out. There are rumors of Arsenal pursuing Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, so lets see. I would also like Arteta to consider Ethan Nweniry for the first team, the kid is extremely talented and will only get better with game time.
Fabrizio Romano just said Arsenal would likely approach Mikel Merino after completing Calafiori’s transfer
If Merino plays the left-sided AM role, Rice would likely compete with Jorginho for the CDM position and Partey might be transfer-listed
My view is that Arteta has a winning mentality. From day one he has shown that desire which clearly impressed his bosses at his interview
Arteta’s been the first to admit that he hasn’t got everything right but has now got us close to City
I believe the club was at a crossroads when he took over. The executive level and leadership had serious shortcomings and now they and Arteta look to be on the same page, I’m much more hopeful
The way it looked to me, was there were senior players who had been happy with the status quo – they clearly didn’t fancy Emery and I guess they didn’t fancy Arteta either as he made his non negotiables clear.
This is not to criticise AW who had appointed most of the players that MA inherited. It was two different men with different ways of doing things. Until such time as the ones who were unable to follow Arteta’s philosophy- either through lack of the required skill set or from disciplinary issues, were moved on it was difficult to follow the direction of travel, as form was so patchy. Then there seemed to be a light bulb moment around Christmas, 2 years in the job. Much better since then with a togetherness that has replaced the toxicity.
We are now at a stage where most of the players do have a value in the transfer market rather than being virtually given away.
I’m just pleased that Arteta is succeeding and still hungry as the thought of another manager biting the dust would mirror the distractions that have beset Chelsea and Utd
@SueP
The Wenger Emirates era taught me me patience. Now I look at things in more long term, patient way. No need to be sensationalist and a “Want it Now or Else” kind of fan..
Again, patience is a virtue. Thank Wenger for instilling that in me..
But on Arteta. The moment he came in and put his foot down and told our entitled, overly pampered, overly paid, overhyped primadonna celebrity players. I was all in. We needed that kind of tough / dictatorial manager back then.
But I hope we win at least one of the Biggies (EPL or CL) this season. I feel like we are so close.
🤞🙏
But the outcome of the last four or five seasons under Wenger showed that patience didn’t pay off as Arsenal didn’t win the “major” trophies – PL/CL – and, of course, haven’t won either since he left.
Clearly, coaches need time (and money) to build a team capable of winning these trophies. Arteta has been coach since 2019 and Arsenal has spent something over £700m on transfers since then so I think we can say that the clock is beginning to tick now.
Arsenal’s near PL misses in the past two seasons has actually increased the pressure on Arteta and the team to win the league in 2024-25. Having come close and very close in the preceding seasons failure to win it next season will be seen as a major setback, particularly if the spending in this window continues at a fast pace.
In the modern, professional, money-focused, game at the top level, patience is a scarce commodity.
When he says “ we need to upgrade everything”
Does he mean himself if we go trophy less once again this season ?
No sir…
Those days from 2020-22 when some of us were asking for a bit of patience, maturity, calmness, rationality to think long term. But we were constantly shouted down by a certain group of fans. They weren’t having any of it as they wanted the manager (Arteta)gone straight away due to some controversial decisions he made and had to make.
They wanted blood, went with their emotions, feelings, pride, egos etc instead of an objective outlook.
Now look at the harmony, unity, optimism, happiness and sense of pride in the fanbase and around the club. Good top players now want to join / play for Arsenal once again. The future looks much more brighter and optimistic for Arsenal FC.
Now please Arteta, win us the EPL and CL. M🙏👍🤞
Goonster
The vast majority of those who wanted Arteta gone have gone themselves. It’s the same as the Ozil argument as there were those who followed him but not Arsenal and they cleared off
Those who don’t see it like you and me as we believe that Arteta has changed the club for better, have a different point of view and will cite the lack of academy players coming through and going on about Arteta being a cheque book manager. It’s their prerogative and I can only hope MA can change their minds by winning next season – with home grown talent and the largesse of Stan Kroenke. It’s what City, Chelsea and Utd have been doing for years
We must remember that for the past three years some big clubs spent billions but they performed poor, I believe this year is going to be difficult for Arsenal. They are going to try to bring us down
I think we have to accept that Arsenal is competing in a tough, professional, league where (whether we like it or not) results do matter and results translate into trophies.
There are two sides to the Arteta debate. On one side are those who say, rightly, that the club has been changed for the better since he arrived (along with Edu and others). Frankly, Arsenal had got into a complacent “rut” under Wenger in his last four or five seasons and that wasn’t greatly improved under Emery. The team’s performance in the PL in the last two seasons is evidence of the change.
However, on the other side, we can’t get away from the fact that since 2019 with over £700m now spent on transfers, and despite all the obvious hard work, there’s a single FA Cup in the trophy cabinet. The hard reality is that the real prizes are the PL/CL nowadays and runners-up, no matter how close to winning, don’t get a trophy.
I think that because of this the 2024-25 season will be key for Arsenal under Arteta. Winning the PL is a must do in my opinion because coming second again (or lower) won’t be/can’t be seen as an improvement. At best treading water, at worst going backwards.
Another factor if that happens again will inevitably be the commitment of key players to “the Arsenal/Arteta project”. If clubs who are almost guaranteed trophies coming knocking at the door, they wouldn’t be human if they didn’t think, however briefly, about a change after another trophyless season.
I hope that 2024-25 is the season when expectation turns into reality for Arsenal/Arteta, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed.