Arteta makes it clear that he doesn’t need a top striker like Harry Kane

There’s a suggestion Arteta needs a super striker to fire Arsenal to PL glory. Just the other day, we had a story where Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony suggested Arsenal could guarantee the league title if they brought on board Harry Kane.
Mikel Arteta’s claims after the Barca 5-3 win suggest he is confident in his attacking players to get him the goals, and he’s not keen on signing a one-super striker to get him the goals, even though having one would be great. The Spaniard suggested that all he aims for is for his attack to be efficient, noting that even if his leading man in attack doesn’t score, he should contribute to the others scoring, something he appreciates Gabriel Jesus doing: “If we have somebody that can score 25, 30, 40 goals, then great,” he said as per Sky Sports. “Today, Gabby [Jesus] didn’t score, but it’s the best Gabby that I’ve seen for months.
“And the contribution from Kai [Havertz] as well—that’s why he’s playing; he’s got that quality in and around that position with Leo. We have a lot of options up front, and they’re going to have to compete between them to give me a hard time.”
Last season, Arsenal scored the most goals (88) they have ever scored in the league, though they didn’t depend on a reliable goal source. There’s a craze about having your own Haaland, but at least for now, Arteta and his project don’t buy that. We can have our opinions, but let’s trust Arteta; he knows best.
Sam P
As I always said, Arsenal would likely need a new CF with better hold-up ability, but he doesn’t really have to be clinical. Unfortunately, many fans don’t seem to understand that tactic, despite having seen Firmino did it for Liverpool
Jesus’ hold-up play in our friendly games was good, but let’s see what would happen in tough away matches, where he gets roughened up
We already saw he can do it last season – it shouldn’t be a surprise if he’s doing it in these (actually quite tough) friendlies.
I don’t understand why people see his performances at the end of the year (after he returned from injury) , as more representative of his abilities than what he was doing *before* the injury. Unless the thinking is that the injury ruined him and he can never be as good as he was?
It’s more likely that people simply have very short memories IMO
He did well at the beginning of last season, but he struggled physically after recovering from injury
He did it Last season before his injury
thank you!
BTW, I think kane would fit our playing style perfectly, and could do both the hold up work we need and obviously score a lot of goals – we could never get him, though, so no point considering it
Think it is pretty clear we are not going to sign a CF this summer irrespective of selling either Balogun or Nketiah. However when we reach the January transfer window if Arteta feels differently about the situation a certain Mr Ivan Toney would become available and would be the perfect option.
With respect to all pressing for a goal scoring CF, it matters not who converts the chances, as long as we continue to create them.Last season it was our defensive frailties which cost us the League, and to be fair to Arteta, he has recognised this and in Timber and Rice he has brought in players who will add steel in the right places.The building blocks are now in place, and while I have concerns with two players who are currently first choices in defence, there is no reason why we cannot push City for the Title.
No question in my mind if we had a prolific striker we would win the league that’s all that’s missing to achieve it!