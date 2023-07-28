Arteta makes it clear that he doesn’t need a top striker like Harry Kane

There’s a suggestion Arteta needs a super striker to fire Arsenal to PL glory. Just the other day, we had a story where Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony suggested Arsenal could guarantee the league title if they brought on board Harry Kane.

Mikel Arteta’s claims after the Barca 5-3 win suggest he is confident in his attacking players to get him the goals, and he’s not keen on signing a one-super striker to get him the goals, even though having one would be great. The Spaniard suggested that all he aims for is for his attack to be efficient, noting that even if his leading man in attack doesn’t score, he should contribute to the others scoring, something he appreciates Gabriel Jesus doing: “If we have somebody that can score 25, 30, 40 goals, then great,” he said as per Sky Sports. “Today, Gabby [Jesus] didn’t score, but it’s the best Gabby that I’ve seen for months.

“And the contribution from Kai [Havertz] as well—that’s why he’s playing; he’s got that quality in and around that position with Leo. We have a lot of options up front, and they’re going to have to compete between them to give me a hard time.”

Last season, Arsenal scored the most goals (88) they have ever scored in the league, though they didn’t depend on a reliable goal source. There’s a craze about having your own Haaland, but at least for now, Arteta and his project don’t buy that. We can have our opinions, but let’s trust Arteta; he knows best.

Sam P

