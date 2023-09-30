Arteta makes it clear that he won’t drop Kai Havertz to the bench

Kai Havertz joined us in the summer for £65 million, and the sad truth is that he hasn’t lived up to the expectations we had about his signing in the games he’s played.

It’s not like he’s been that poor. He’s shown us glimpses of what a tremendous player he can be. As an example, he excelled in our 4-0 Champions League victory over PSV. Even so, he isn’t as consistent as he should be. He didn’t build on his Champions League performance.

Mikel Arteta understands that the German international must improve but has promised to keep him in the team and wait for him to click with his team/mates. In his press conference ahead of the Bournemouth game on Friday, our boss emphasised the positive qualities the 24-year-old offers to the team, despite his struggles. He emphasises that as a club, we cannot afford to let Havertz, who is extremely gifted, fail, and that he and the boys are trying to support him as they are eager to see him improve.

“We’re trying to help him as much as possible,” Arteta said via Arsenal.com. “We want to give him the tools and minutes to showcase his talent. There are parts of his game that he’s doing exceptionally well, but there are also areas that he needs to continue working on.”

Arteta’s remarks about the ex-Chelsea player suggest that he sees something special in him. Yes, he hasn’t scored or helped as many of us had hoped by now, but the squad has kept performing, and we are unbeaten.

We should be patient and trust that he will eventually come in handy for us, and hopefully have a positive impact on our ambition to win the league, the Champions League, the Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup, with Arteta keen to get the best out of him.

Maybe against Bournemouth will be the day that we finally see the best of Kai Havertz?

Darren N

