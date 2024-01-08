Arteta makes it clear that Smith-Rowe will not be leaving and still get his chances

Many believed this season Smith Rowe would rediscover his form and become a valuable member of this Arsenal squad. However, his season did not start off well. Arteta initially overlooked him, and just as it seemed he was getting his chances, he picked up an injury. He was back in action not long ago after recuperating from an injury, but he has yet to play a significant role, and yesterday’s small cameo was another step to regaining match fitness,

When Kai Havertz was unable to play versus West Ham due to a suspension for collecting five yellow cards, some thought Smith Rowe would be tried out as the left-sided No. 8, but he wasn’t, and when there were calls for Gabriel Martinelli to be benched for the Fulham game and he was given a chance, he wasn’t.

Some may believe the Arsenal No. 10 ought to be wise to seek a transfer exit. However, the 23-year-old still has a chance to break into this Arsenal lineup. According to Mikel Arteta, he has conversations with Smith-Rowe, like with every other player, and he hasn’t asked to leave.

“That was never part of our plans,” Arteta said of Smith Rowe exit links. “This is a two-way conversation all the time with players. I love listening to them about how they are feeling, what is the best thing for them, or what they want to do. Because you really have to be aligned with them and how they are feeling, and they have to feel important.

“This is still the biggest part of the season to play now, and we have to be patient, and he will have his chances.”

There is no doubt that Smith Rowe is a fantastic footballer. He is special; all he needs is a run of games, which he should get in the coming months, and who knows, he may reclaim his purpose in Arteta’s project if he can only avoid another spell on the teatment table.

