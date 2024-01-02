Arteta warns his Arsenal players that Fulham defeat “cannot happen again”

Mikel Arteta couldn’t help but issue a warning to his players following the defeat to Fulham. The Arsenal boss was expecting his team to bounce back against Fulham after losing 2-0 to West Ham. But that was not the case, and the Spaniard was once again disappointed as he saw his club fail to crush a struggling Fulham side, who were winless in three games; Arsenal lost 2-1.

That loss, which leaves them with only one point in three games, is a major issue in their quest to win the league, given how well their primary competitors have been performing. After leading the table at Xmas we are now relegated to 4th in the League.

Unlike previous games, the Gunners’ performance on Sunday was flat, and Mikel Arteta said after the game that it is a source of concern and that if Arsenal are to succeed this season, such a performance cannot be repeated.

“We certainly need a reset after today because that’s going to be in our tummy for a few days,” Arteta said after the game, as per Arsenal.com.

“The game against West Ham felt very different because you can move on; it can happen. What happened today cannot happen again.”

Arsenal supporters will be hopeful that their team responds strongly to their recent disappointments. They’ll be hoping for a dominant win in their next Premier League match against Crystal Palace on January 20th at the Emirates.

Can you imagine if Arsenal lost three London derbies in a row?

Daniel O

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…