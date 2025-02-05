Arteta makes it clear what he wants from his players against Newcastle

Arsenal have it all to do when they visit Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg today. The Gunners are coming into the game with confidence after a strong run of form in recent weeks. They will feel optimistic about their chances of overturning the 2-0 deficit they suffered at the hands of the Magpies in the first leg. While the loss at home has put them in a difficult position, the Gunners believe they are in good shape to fight back and reach the final.

Newcastle United, however, have been in impressive form themselves. In recent weeks, they have shown consistency and efficiency in their performances, becoming a team that thrives in matches against top sides. In the first leg, they proved they were not intimidated by any opponent, displaying confidence and composure. This makes them a tricky team to face on any given day, especially with the kind of momentum they are carrying. The Magpies’ solid performance in the first leg has left Arsenal with a tough challenge ahead.

Mikel Arteta and his squad are fully aware of the quality Newcastle possess, and the Arsenal manager is preparing his team to work hard to ensure they secure the points needed to progress. Arteta is determined that his side will approach the game with the right mentality, and he’s expecting them to give their all in the second leg. Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta told Arsenal Media: “Let’s keep this momentum, and after the game, we’ll have a break. It’s the moment to go full gas, ready to go for it and try to approach it in the way that we believe is the best one to be in that final.”

Arsenal’s objective tonight is clear: they must deliver top-level performances from the start and show their intention to win. The Gunners know that to make a comeback, they will need to bring their best game to St James’ Park and prove they have the determination to secure a place in the final. If Arsenal can perform to their potential, they will give themselves a chance to turn the tie around, but they know it will be far from easy against a resilient Newcastle side.