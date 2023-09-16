Arteta makes it plain that Jesus will start for Arsenal ahead of Nketiah

During the international break, one of the most heated debates was about who, between Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus, would lead the Arsenal attack vs. Everton.

Both forwards are available for selection against Everton. But who starts the game? Mikel Arteta has hinted that Gabriel Jesus could make his first start of the season. The Brazilian missed the first two games of the season due to injury, but he came on as a substitute in the other two games Arsenal has played this season, scoring one.

Mikel Arteta gushed over his No. 9 during the news conference for Everton vs. Arsenal. The Arsenal manager recognised how the 26-year-old has changed Arsenal’s world and has made a significant contribution to the metamorphosis of his assault, giving it enthusiasm and making opponents uncomfortable.

Arteta said in the pre-match conference:“He is a tremendous player,” said Arteta, whose side finished runners-up in the Premier League in 2022-23.

“A really important player for us. He changed our world last season. You could all see that. He is going to be a really important player for us.

“I think he brought a different energy, a different belief, a different threat, a different fear to opponents.

“And he did it in a really natural way and I think he contributed hugely to the step that we had last season.

“He tracks a lot of attention and players in the way he plays and creates space for others and that’s a big quality.

“When you sign a player you know, who has done it in the league and he’s got the hunger to join us for the right reasons – it was a no-brainer for us to do it and we could see the impact he had straight away in the team.”

Gabriel Jesus has been nothing short of brilliant for Arsenal. His exceptional abilities are not just in the goals he scores but also in his ability to link up with other Arsenal attackers, set them up to score, or create chances for them through his positioning, which catches opposing defenders off guard.

If he managed to score 11 league goals and 6 assists even while being out for about 3 months last season, imagine how many goals he could score if he stays fit for the rest of this season.

Let’s hope he clicks tomorrow against Everton and we finally beat them at Goodison Park

