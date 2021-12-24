Arteta makes three demands on Arsenal to secure a top-four finish

Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal back inside the top four, albeit before the clubs below them play their outstanding matches.
The Gunners would want to end this season in that position and have been signing players to achieve that.
The likes of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga joined the club in the summer, but they might need more players in the winter transfer window to sustain a top-four push.
Fichajes.net says Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal the players he needs next month to achieve that.
The report claims the Spaniard has asked for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo of Juventus and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta knows he needs good players to end this campaign well, and the club has to back him to achieve that.
Signing all these players next month would be tricky, especially Nunez.
The striker is a key player for his current club, and they would demand top dollar to part with him.
Arthur and Lenglet are both easier to sign because they haven’t exactly been regular starters for much of this season.
Arsenal will lose the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey next month as they represent their countries at AFCON.
Signing these players will cover for their absence.
Why Lenglet??? We have good back-up defenders in Holding and Mari. Lenglet is definitely not better than them. He also flopped in Barcelona so why should we get a flop from other teams? I really hope that it is again just an non-semse article to fill the Christmas-gap.
I think it’s just agents trying to sell their players.
Lenglet and Arthur are terrible!
Darwin instead is on fire. I would say there are few options for striker we should be going for:
Vlahovic
Nunez
Cabral
Julian Alvarez (bargain)
I like DLC too but we shouldnt be skinned by Everton for him.
I can understand why we would want Darwin Nunez. He appears to be a tall and powerful striker from the little I’ve seen of him. But if you asked me if we should be prioritizing another central defender I would say, “Probably not.”
Midfield is where, I think, we’re still weakest. Xhaka, in spite of his leadership skills and hard-man credentials, is not ideal for Arsenal Football Club. Partey hasn’t been all that impressive since he came. Lokonga is still young and developing. Elneny is just content with warming the bench for eternity.
I think we need to prioritize central midfield above all other positions. Is Arthur Melo the man for us? I can’t pass judgement at this point.
You’ve said a number of things. All accurate in my view. I dream of an imposing central midfielder who is an upgrade on Xhaka and Patery. Partey is becoming a question mark for me – too inconsistent and Xhaka’s performance will always fluctuate, whilst remaining a red card or telling error risk.
For me, I just think we still need at least five more quality additions – A striker, 2 goalscoring wingers, a defensive midfielder, and a backup right back. Saka despite doing well, should be rested sometimes as I suppose he is still too young to be a playing a full ninety minutes football, likewise, Martinelli. Obviously, we can only bring in until we dispose some deadwoods.
So he is a cheque book manager, continuously “needing” to buy 2-3 players per window.
If we are in top 4 with the current squad, why do we need 3 more players to be in the top 4?
Because the top three have two world class players for every position. We need to match them, thats why…