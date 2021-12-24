Arteta makes three demands on Arsenal to secure a top-four finish

Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal back inside the top four, albeit before the clubs below them play their outstanding matches.

The Gunners would want to end this season in that position and have been signing players to achieve that.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga joined the club in the summer, but they might need more players in the winter transfer window to sustain a top-four push.

Fichajes.net says Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal the players he needs next month to achieve that.

The report claims the Spaniard has asked for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, Arthur Melo of Juventus and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta knows he needs good players to end this campaign well, and the club has to back him to achieve that.

Signing all these players next month would be tricky, especially Nunez.

The striker is a key player for his current club, and they would demand top dollar to part with him.

Arthur and Lenglet are both easier to sign because they haven’t exactly been regular starters for much of this season.

Arsenal will lose the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey next month as they represent their countries at AFCON.

Signing these players will cover for their absence.

