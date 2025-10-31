Arteta may already have another Saliba-Gabriel partnership at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has expressed his pride in the formidable partnership between Gabriel and William Saliba, acknowledging that their defensive strength has been central to Arsenal’s recent success. Their consistency and composure at the back have made the Gunners one of the toughest teams to face in both the Premier League and European competitions.

The defensive solidity of Arsenal has been instrumental in their impressive run this season, allowing them to remain competitive across all fronts. The duo of Gabriel and Saliba has established a commanding presence that provides the team with confidence and stability, enabling their attacking players to perform with greater freedom.

Arsenal’s Depth in Defence

While Gabriel and Saliba continue to form the cornerstone of Arsenal’s back line, recent performances have highlighted the growing depth within the squad. In their League Cup clash against Brighton, Mikel Arteta opted to field two of his alternative central defenders, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera. The pair seized the opportunity impressively, working in unison to maintain a clean sheet and secure victory for the side.

This performance demonstrated that Arsenal’s defensive options extend well beyond their regular starters, showcasing the tactical flexibility that Arteta has cultivated within his squad. Both Hincapie and Mosquera displayed composure and understanding despite their limited time playing together, offering reassurance that the team’s defensive standards remain high regardless of rotation.

Arteta’s Confidence in His Players

Speaking ahead of the upcoming fixture against Burnley, Arteta conveyed his satisfaction with the progress of his defenders and their ability to adapt when called upon. As reported by Vavel, the manager said: “[Christian and Piero] were very good. I think those two are going to complement each other really, really well. I’m very happy with what I’ve seen. Again, they’ve never played together, I think they’ve trained two or three times together and that will keep improving. But I’m very happy.”

Arteta’s remarks underline the value he places on strong defensive partnerships and the importance of teamwork and adaptability within his squad. His confidence in both his established and emerging defenders reflects a well-balanced approach to squad management, ensuring that Arsenal remain defensively resilient while continuing to compete for major honours.

