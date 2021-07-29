Arteta must assure transfer target of regular playing time to sign him

Arsenal could be on the verge of missing out on the signing of Andre Onana this summer as he closes in on joining Lyon because of playing time.
The Cameroonian is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and he looks set to leave Ajax in this transfer window even though he is serving a football ban at the moment.
Arsenal has been his long-term admirers and they had reportedly been in competition with Lyon to land him.
As a decision on his future nears it looks very likely that he will be playing in France this season and not with Arsenal in the Premier League.
Football London claims this is because he would become the first choice at Lyon.
Mikel Arteta has shown his loyalty to Bernd Leno before now when he chose to keep the German and sold the more impressive Emi Martinez.
That could be the case once again if Onana moves to the Emirates and the report claims that Arteta will have to call the goalkeeper and assure him that he would be number one, something he probably will not do.
It adds that the Gunners haven’t given up their chase of his signature yet, but they will move for Aaron Ramsdale if he becomes unattainable.
If you believe arsenal or going to sign a top notch player well think again we aren’t. After white comes that’s it window closed for arsenal and wot a poor window it as been. No improvement to the squad so mid table here we come very poor team apart from the young players and a poor manager and as for edu and stan just leave now
I am a bit more optimistic. I think Sambi is a good singing. White although too expensive is a good player.
I think we will see more action in the last weeks of the window if Xhaka and some of the others leave.
And the second half of last season showed it is possible for us to finish in the top 6 or better.
I think you are being far too pessimistic @tom, Lakonga shows we don’t need Bissouma and looks great alongside Partey. Tavares is not necessarily a stand in for Tierney and looks good in midfield or on the wing. White is top class and we are not finished yet. More incomings as well.
Supposedly we lost Martinez because we didn’t want to give him assurances. If we don’t see Leno as our nr1 and if we are looking to bring in a new keeper capable of being a number 1 and not just a backup; what’s wrong with offering Onana the starting job? His to lose?
I doubt Arteta will agree to his demands. Lenno is no.1 as far as Arteta is concerned. But I only hope we go in for Sam Johnstone, a better goalkeeper.