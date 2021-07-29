Arteta must assure transfer target of regular playing time to sign him

Arsenal could be on the verge of missing out on the signing of Andre Onana this summer as he closes in on joining Lyon because of playing time.

The Cameroonian is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and he looks set to leave Ajax in this transfer window even though he is serving a football ban at the moment.

Arsenal has been his long-term admirers and they had reportedly been in competition with Lyon to land him.

As a decision on his future nears it looks very likely that he will be playing in France this season and not with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Football London claims this is because he would become the first choice at Lyon.

Mikel Arteta has shown his loyalty to Bernd Leno before now when he chose to keep the German and sold the more impressive Emi Martinez.

That could be the case once again if Onana moves to the Emirates and the report claims that Arteta will have to call the goalkeeper and assure him that he would be number one, something he probably will not do.

It adds that the Gunners haven’t given up their chase of his signature yet, but they will move for Aaron Ramsdale if he becomes unattainable.