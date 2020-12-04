Arteta must bring Lacazette back to the Arsenal first team

Hello gooners, what a time to be an Arsenal fan- I am certain some are not happy right now, some are simply resigned, and many want the manager out altogether, but whatever the camp you belong, you can’t deny you love Arsenal and you want success for us.
Arteta caved in to fans’ demands that Aubameyang be played down the middle and it is a shame most have still not admitted that they were wrong. I don’t want to go too much into Aubameyang’s weakness or strengths, but those who pay attention to details would know that he is not suited to playing as a lone CF, especially in this league – he simply does not possess the strength, skills, and the technical know-how to play in that position. He will work there if we play counter-attacking football, but a lot of teams defend against us and he will easily be nullified.
In our set up, strikers like Firmino, Raul Jimenez, Giroud (my favourite Arsenal player in recent years, massive fan of his and Santi of course) and an in-form Lacazette will thrive better, except if we want to switch to a counter-attacking team, and that would mean parking the bus which I am sure we all dislike.
What makes our situation even worse right now is the fact that we are not creating ENOUGH chances to win games, and because of fans pressure, we are somewhat sabotaging ourselves by leaving Lacazette on the bench. The truth is, for now, we have no better player to play the role except Lacazette, and having Lacazette on the pitch alongside Aubameyang gives us more chances of winning the game.
Think of it this way, right now we are lacking chances and goals, are we not supposed to play our two strikers to boost our chances of winning? Why should we continue to leave one on the bench especially when we don’t have an elite winger?
Auba-Laca is supposed to be our Son-Kane, but now we are benching our Kane leaving only Son. As long as we don’t have a CAPABLE number 10, Lacazette must play and Aubameyang must play on the left, believe it or not, that is our best option FOR NOW, and we must play them.
I do not normally do this, but before our game with Wolves, when the line-ups for both teams were announced and I saw the midfields for both teams, I couldn’t help but compare – and in my opinion, we were worse off – and I found myself comparing our team with the other top 6 teams. It is a pity we wasted a lot of money on very average players and players that do not suit our philosophy, which has resulted in a bloated squad of low quality players that cannot be sold, and now Arteta gets all the blame.
He has made his own mistakes but to blame him for everything is unfair. How can a midfield of Xhaka and Ceballos control a midfield of Moutinho and Neves, when they can’t control Barkley and Douglas Luiz. Everton has Allan, Doucoure and Gomes. Spurs have Hojberg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Lo Celso. Liverpool have Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison not to mention Henderson and co. How can Xhaka and Ceballos dominate these teams, how?
What do they have in common? Speed, tenacity, aggression, industry, and these are qualities a PL midfield MUST have. Our players lack these and can’t even create, on top of that. We used to complain of being light in midfield but with creativity now we have none! We can’t create from midfield, we can’t combine in attack to create chances let alone score a goal, how are we supposed to win?
As bad as it is, we can’t bench Xhaka right now, we just have to play him until we get a better player, he has more forward passes than Ceballos who is supposed to be the main creative player beside him, and that says a lot. People are calling for Niles and ESR, how far have we fallen? Or do we think this is the Fabregas era? I mean Chelsea has Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Kovacic and still tried to sign Partey. I was seeing their game against Spurs and they subbed Werner and brought in Pulisic that’s insane depth, but we have who apart from Partey? We would celebrate and hype Drinkwater at Arsenal. Liverpool added Thiago to an already crazy midfield and Jota to a formidable attack, same with City, Spurs, Everton (James) etc.
Need I say anything about our disjointed and imbalanced attack? What I am saying is; the earlier we realise that our team is not good enough the better, and the less we will get frustrated.
Who is to blame? Blame it on the board and not any manager. We know the player Emery wanted and what he was given, Arteta still needs serious backing but he needs to get rid of some players first, he needs time.
Lacazette had a great game last night and may not be fresh for Sunday, but we need him back in the PL team no matter what. Aubameyang can do nothing without a creator or a creative strike partner.
Peace
Goonerboy
Laca should play on Sunday, I agree. But I disagree that AMN is an average player and cannot replace Xhaka/Ceballos, in fact he is better than both of them, has athletic ability and speed and can tackle better than them. Along with Laca AMN should also start on Sunday.
Lacazette would most likely succumb to Spurs CBs’ harassment, unless a striker play in front of him to take the beating. Nketiah protection made Lacazette able to express his creativity as a CAM, so Lacazette has to train harder if he wants to be a lone striker again
We could solve this issue if we get a taller and stronger attacker. Perhaps Odsonne Edouard rumor is true
I agree that Maitland-Niles should start in the NLD. But only if Arsenal play with the same tactic, where the likes of Maitland-Niles or Willock could pop up frequently and make crosses from the right side
I agree GOT,
His presence will open up space for Aubameyang on the left, if we play Auba up top against Spurs for example, we have no other threats apart from Auba and we all know he will be marked out easily and that’s why Lacazette is important at least for now.
He played very well last night but there were two differences.
1] It was against a Norwegian reserve team
2] He was receiving the ball when facing goal – NOT with his back to goal … where he has been a big weakness.
Maybe, we will find out, shortly, whether he can play No. 10 in the EPL with less time and space. Let’s hope so.
But as NO. 10
We keep saying this teenagers ain’t good enough, have played them 3 games straight?
Lampard played tomori continuously, even Everton was ready to pay good money for him,
Klopp play Arnold continuously, they will make mistakes but the truth is they will improve in confidence and skills,
To me Arteta needs Maitland-Niles and partey in that midfield
Bellerin-Mari/Luiz/holding-Gabriel/Saliba-Tierney
Maitland-Niles/Willock – Partey/Elneny
Nelson/Pepe – Lacazette- saka/willian
Aubameyang
That’s what I had mentioned a midfield of Partey & Niles then Elneny stepped up. As Thomas is injured I would start the 2 of Elneny & AMN to protect the back 4 on Sunday.
Spurs might sit back and make us break them down, which we will struggle to do, then hit us on the counter with Son & Kane.
If Mari is fit and ready to go Partner him with Gabriel on Sunday and see how it goes, His height & Strengh would be crucial v Kane along with Gabby.
Hector and Teirney full backs.
Is Laca going to play behind Auba in a no10 role like last night? I’d like to see how that works out with Pepe & Saka on each wing.
Leno
Bellerin Mari Gabriel Teirney
Elneny AMN
Laca
Pepe Auba Saka
You are very correct with laca, willian should be dropped in favour of another player say nelson. finally arteta should add pace and urgency to the team like last night they moved the ball fast and forward. Totham is not an impossible mission.
Lacca should not be anywhere near the game.on Sunday. I just want to know what game people actually watched. Lacca played as A no.10 or a 2nd striker behind Eddie.
The goal he scored was very good but also due to poor defending. The two CBs were caught backing off and fair play to lacca he did what he should and set his self up for a blinder.
Right now back to that no.10 roll. Lacca did not take part in creating anything. That is the primary roll of a no.10. Unless u have a big target man who is gonna drop everything down for a fast 2nd striker behind him I don’t understand why lacca was there.
ESR. As soon as this young lad stepped on the pitch you could see the way he moved and found pockets and proved that he is a true no.10 by being there for a cross to get onto and finish. This is how a real no.10 operates. I watched the game with my nephew who is a utd fan and has no biast and immediately turned and said to me why do you guys play lacca as no.10 and not this guy.
Lacca should be on the transfer list. The current running joke from my nephew is that cavani currently has more has more away goals at utd than laccazete in the last 3 years. Let that sink in of how poor this guy actually is .
I think ESR and willock should be battling for that CAM roll. We have seen what willock can do in Europe and the boy just needs a few more games to start converting. ESR does not deserve to start in the league yet but I’m sure he will come good.
As for AMN – what a guy. I think if you watched him yesterday he was good. Not amazing not excellent but good. Now the question is. What do we want him to do? Personally I think his defence abilities are great. He has seen in the FA Cup and last season in several games where he bossed the wings and was able to set up auba often. There was also a game he played in the centre and it was a solid defensive performance. Now add that with yesterday where he showcased 2 chances that he made but didn’t take. I think he has a claim for that muddle of the pitch. Now imagine him and TP. Both can defend and both can pass and get forward well. Bye by xaka by by cebellos.
Thanks for reading. Please feel free to agree or disagree
I agree that Lacazette-Aubameyang should be our Kane-Son duo, but Lacazette doesn’t seem to have Kane’s abilities as false nine. Lacazette was free to unleash his incisive through balls last night, because Nketiah handled Rapid Wien CBs’ harassment upfront and the opposition’s level is way below Arsenal’s
Had Lacazette had Kane’s height and strength, he wouldn’t have to be a CAM in 4-2-3-1 and he could be the false nine in 4-3-3 instead. Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Partey or Willock could pop up frequently and make some crosses as half-winger in that formation, as what Maitland-Niles did last night:
……………………… Leno
Bellerin . Mustafi . Magalhaes . Tierney
…………………….. Xhaka
………… Niles …………. Ceballos
Saka ………………………………….. Aubameyang
……………………… Lacazette
My frustration towards MA is his reluctance to change things when it’s not working, I’m not asking to tinker every week or make changes for the sake of it like playing Auba to try to appease the fans but when it hasn’t work for weeks even months he has nothing to lose has he? AMN should play on Sunday so should Laca in a deeper role like on Thursday fatigue shouldn’t even be an excuse to omit both but the NLD comes too soon for Mari despite a good performance, Wilian should be subbed for everyone’s sake and that includes his own so should Xhaka and Ceballos that would be a good start.
My team against Tottenham would be –
Aubameyang,
Saka, Lacazette, Nelson,
Elneny, M-Niles,
Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Bellerin,
Leno.