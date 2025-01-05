Arteta must find a way to fill the void left by Bukayo Saka

The 1-1 draw with Brighton certainly feels like a loss, especially after Manchester City’s dominant 4-1 victory over West Ham, which saw them close the gap to Arsenal by two points. With Liverpool also showing strong form, the pressure continues to mount on Mikel Arteta’s side as they struggle to keep pace. The hope is that Manchester United can finally click under their new manager, Ruben Amorim, and deny Liverpool all three points at Anfield today, as the gap between Arsenal and the Reds cannot afford to widen any further.
Before the weekend’s fixtures, Liverpool sat six points ahead of Arsenal and had a game in hand, intensifying the pressure on Arteta and his team to keep up. After the disappointing draw against Brighton, Gooners are voicing their frustrations, with many pointing to questionable referee decisions and the controversial penalty awarded to the Seagulls. However, amidst the outcry over officiating, some fans are beginning to question whether Arteta’s decision to substitute Ethan Nwaneri at halftime also played a role in the team’s second-half slump.
Arsenal had been the stronger side in the first half, with Nwaneri playing a key role in their performance. The teenager was influential, showing maturity and composure well beyond his years. His first-half statistics were impressive: 100% pass accuracy (8/8), 22 touches, 4 crosses, 3 duels won, 2 possessions won, and a goal. His contributions were a crucial part of the team’s lead before the break.
However, the second half saw a noticeable drop in Arsenal’s intensity, with the right-wing attack losing its spark after Nwaneri’s substitution for Gabriel Martinelli. Some fans feel that Martinelli’s presence on the right side of the attack simply didn’t provide the same threat as Nwaneri, leading to Arsenal’s inability to regain control of the game.
Arteta’s decision to take Nwaneri off was likely due to injury, with the young midfielder reportedly suffering from muscular issues. Speaking to the BBC, Arteta confirmed the blow, saying:
“Really bad news because I think we’ve lost him. We had to take him off at half-time with some muscular issues.”
Ultimately, Arsenal’s recent struggles highlight the importance of squad depth, particularly in attacking areas. With Nwaneri’s injury and Saka’s absence, Arteta is under pressure to find a way to rejuvenate the team and maintain their push for the top spot. A solution must be found quickly if Arsenal are to stay competitive in the Premier League title race.
In an ideal world, we needed to sign a striker and a winger this month even before Saka’s long-term injury.
The situation now worsens with Nwaneri’s injury. We’re so short of attacking options now, it’s unreal!
We will probably end up signing a keeper and another LB
Or some central defender with Sterling’s loan at Arsenal made a permanent ……!!