Arteta must find a way to fill the void left by Bukayo Saka

Before the weekend’s fixtures, Liverpool sat six points ahead of Arsenal and had a game in hand, intensifying the pressure on Arteta and his team to keep up. After the disappointing draw against Brighton, Gooners are voicing their frustrations, with many pointing to questionable referee decisions and the controversial penalty awarded to the Seagulls. However, amidst the outcry over officiating, some fans are beginning to question whether Arteta’s decision to substitute Ethan Nwaneri at halftime also played a role in the team’s second-half slump.

Arsenal had been the stronger side in the first half, with Nwaneri playing a key role in their performance. The teenager was influential, showing maturity and composure well beyond his years. His first-half statistics were impressive: 100% pass accuracy (8/8), 22 touches, 4 crosses, 3 duels won, 2 possessions won, and a goal. His contributions were a crucial part of the team’s lead before the break.

However, the second half saw a noticeable drop in Arsenal’s intensity, with the right-wing attack losing its spark after Nwaneri’s substitution for Gabriel Martinelli. Some fans feel that Martinelli’s presence on the right side of the attack simply didn’t provide the same threat as Nwaneri, leading to Arsenal’s inability to regain control of the game.

Arteta’s decision to take Nwaneri off was likely due to injury, with the young midfielder reportedly suffering from muscular issues. Speaking to the BBC, Arteta confirmed the blow, saying:

“Really bad news because I think we’ve lost him. We had to take him off at half-time with some muscular issues.”

Now, with Nwaneri potentially sidelined and Martinelli failing to make a significant impact at right wing, it is clear that Arsenal may need to find a more dynamic option to fill Bukayo Saka’s void. This presents Arteta with a challenge as he looks for solutions in the transfer market.

Ultimately, Arsenal’s recent struggles highlight the importance of squad depth, particularly in attacking areas. With Nwaneri’s injury and Saka’s absence, Arteta is under pressure to find a way to rejuvenate the team and maintain their push for the top spot. A solution must be found quickly if Arsenal are to stay competitive in the Premier League title race.

Daniel O