Arteta must get some credit for his management as Arsenal beat Man City

Arteta’s impact subs

Arsenal walked away winners against Manchester City on Sunday night, with a game that played out like a chess match, Arteta made all the right decisions at all the right times. Bringing on impact substitutes who ultimately won Arsenal the game. Some great management from the boss and I left City and Arsenal in checkmate.

After complaints of pain in Leandro Trossard’s hamstring, Arteta was forced to make an early substitute at half time, bringing on Gabriel Martinelli. Martinelli has been missing from the match day squad since he picked up a hamstring injury against Everton but looked ready to go. In the first half we looked a little nervous and weren’t producing enough balls down the left wing, but Martinelli coming on changed that, although it was a forced change it was the best change we could have made.

From the moment the second half whistle was blown we looked like a completely different team and Martinelli was a huge reason for that, bringing a lot of pace and determination down the wing. After 75 minutes things had started to die back down a bit and we couldn’t break through the Manchester City midfield or defence. Arteta again looked to his bench, bringing on Tomiyasu, Havertz and Partey.

Partey also hadn’t had minutes since he picked up an injury in training over the last international break with Ghana and we haven’t seen him play for Arsenal since we drew against Fulham and he was used at a full-back.

After Arteta made those subs, the whole game felt different, all bringing a lot of energy and you could tell they were coming on to win the game. All four substitutes were apart of the lead up to the goal that ultimately saw Arsenal win the match.

In the 86th minute Thomas Partey made his way up to the halfway line and spotted the run of left full-back Tomiyasu, whipping a looping ball onto Tomiyasu’s head who headed the ball down to the feet of Havertz. Havertz, with his back to the goal controlled the ball and passed it into the feet of Martinelli who was hovering just outside the box. Firing a curling shot that hit City defender Ake’s face and deflected into the back of the net, winning the game for Arsenal.

Arteta deserves his flowers, making all the right decisions and at all the right times, bringing on the right players to bring some energy the Arsenal fans were crying out for, and in the end, made the difference. A first win against his old side, Manchester City, for Arteta and a first win for Arsenal against them since 2015. The sea’s look to have changed and there’s a new big boy in town and his names Mikel Arteta.

What’s your thoughts on the impact subs Gooners?

Daisy Mae

————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…