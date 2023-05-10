Arteta must make serious additions if Arsenal are going to have any effect on the UCL next season

Jeremie Aliadiere believes Mikel Arteta must make crucial transfer decisions for his team to maintain its dominance and improve next season.

This season, the Gunners seem to have rediscovered their competitive edge. Out of nowhere, they established themselves as serious title challengers. However, the lack of enough options for quality rotations had seen them struggle to maintain efficiency all throughout the season (as seen when they failed to win in four games) through rotation. Aliadiere hopes Arteta adds much-needed quality options to his squad.

“Apart from last night, the previous results show Arsenal are just getting tired, especially Saka and Martinelli,” the Ex-Arsenal striker said on Boyle Sports. “Every time Arsenal conceded, you felt they had that extra gear to pull it back, but lately that hasn’t been the case.

“When we were 2-0 up against Liverpool and then they got back into the game, we had nothing more to give.

‘Because of tiredness, you realise that when you do have one of your starting 11 injured or off-form, you’re looking at the bench and saying, yeah, Trossard is giving you as much as Martinelli and Jesus, but apart from him, unfortunately Smith-Rowe has been out pretty much all season.

“Nketiah and Smith-Rowe are quality but unfortunately haven’t had match fitness. So to bring them in off the bench to offer the same as the starting 11, it’s tough.

‘I feel we need to compete, and we’re going to need to strengthen with the Champions League.

“It’s not like the Europa League, where you can just rotate in the group stage because you’re pretty much guaranteed to stay top.

“Next year they can’t do that or they’ll finish bottom of the group.

“He needs depth in his squad.”

Arteta already has a capable list of targets to take his team to the next level. Declan Rice, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Mousa Diaby, Wilfred Zaha, and Marc Guehi are touted as the players wanted at the Emirates ahead of next season, and Arteta is going to need that amount of quality players coming in if we are to have a chance to even qualifying out of the Champions League Group Stage, as well as make another challenge on the League title.

Sam P.

