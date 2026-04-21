Arteta must meet certain conditions to keep his job as the Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has retained the backing of the Arsenal board since becoming manager, despite the team not winning a trophy since the summer of 2020. That continued support has reflected the club’s belief in the direction he has taken them.

The Gunners have shown clear progress under the manager, yet teams are rarely remembered for progress alone unless it ultimately results in silverware. Improvement is valuable, but trophies remain the standard by which success is judged.

Arsenal Still Chasing Major Honours

Arsenal have come close to achieving that in recent weeks, and the side had been in contention for a quadruple before exits from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup ended those hopes. Those eliminations were disappointing, given the promise they had shown.

They can still win the Premier League and Champions League this term, with supporters confident that their side can rise to the challenge. There remains a belief that this season could yet become a memorable one.

The Gunners continue to do everything possible to ensure the campaign ends strongly. It is also an important period for Arteta’s future, as the club will not want this season to conclude in the same manner as previous ones.

Although Arsenal have explored handing him a new contract, a report in Spain via Football365 claims that they will sack him if his team fail to win the league title and also does not reach the Champions League final.

Pressure Growing On Arteta

That suggestion underlines how decisive the closing stages of the season may become. After years of rebuilding, Arsenal appear to believe the squad is now ready to compete for the biggest honours consistently.

Arsenal value the stability Arteta has brought to the club, but they also believe the time has come for the team to take the next step. There are concerns that progress may stall under the Spanish manager, who some fear may have already taken the side as far as his current ability allows. The coming weeks could therefore shape both the club’s season and the manager’s long-term future.