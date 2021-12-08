Arteta must not take any chances in FA Cup v Nottm Forest – Remember 2018?

The FA Cup third round draw will bring back painful memories of January 2018 when we were humiliated 4-2 by Nottingham Forest.
Mr Wenger made the decision that evening to rotate his squad, prioritising the Semi Final of the League Cup days later.
Nearly every player who started at the City Ground didn’t start in the 1st leg at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal are beating Sunderland away from being in the final 4 of this year’s Carabao Cup.
With winning a domestic trophy our most realistic route into Europe the fear is Arteta will feel compelled to prioritize the League Cup.
That fear exists based on what our manager did last season.
Playing Southampton twice within a few days, the Spaniard felt his team couldn’t handle the schedule so essentially sacrificed the FA Cup, our most likely route to silverware.
I vividly recall debating with some Gooners who thought it was good management to play a weak side in the Cup to give us an advantage for the Prem fixture.
The reality was victory in the League still meant we were five points off 4th and 8th in the table.
It was arrogant to suggest that this group of players were even in the conversation for the race for top 4.
Naive to even pretend that could be our reality.
A failure to address where we were at the time.
Within a few weeks, shock horror, we regretted not leaving the FA Cup as a fall-back option when it became obvious that we had nothing to play for in th League.
My first thought on Monday’s draw is a sense of de ja vu.
So let’s save ourselves some time.
By January 2022, I expect us to be in the last 4 of the League Cup and between 6-8 th in the table.
We have a section of a fan base who will then debate that we can put this magic run together which contradicts anything we have seen in years, hence not needing the FA Cup.
The likes of myself will then be called negative for not wanting the Cups to be discarded, and then told we are right when it’s too late.
Semi Finals of the League Cup, 6-8th in the table, neither are reasons to not take the FA Cup serious. In fact it would be a sackable offense not to do so.
The domestic cups are our only route to putting smiles on people’s faces.
Quite simply, we are not good enough to be travelling to even a Championship team without 100 percent focus.
Without European football for the first time in 25 years there is zero reason not to take the Cups serious.
One of the signs of a top boss is learning from their mistakes.
Arteta got burnt in the FA Cup last season while Mr Wenger paid the price for underestimating Forest the last time we played them in the competition.
If history repeats itself, it could cost Arteta his job.
Dan
That’s the 8th of Jan Dan ,you think he will still be in charge ?
7 games inbetween to ruin everyone’s Xmas with his management style .
Oh he’ll be in charge Dan I’m starting to think he’s untouchable
With a section of this fanbase thinking top 6 is an achievement , yeah
Ironically it might be after the last game, my bubble of cautious optimism as been burst 🙁
It really doesn’t matter though, because certain fans didn’t see winning the Cup as anything special, along with finishing in the top four.
How times have changed at our club.
Just to put that Forest loss in to perspective though, it was the first time in over two decades that The Arsenal failed to progress past the third round…. no other PL team can say that.
It was, of course, a terrible game and, in my opinion, hastened the decision by AW to stand down just a few weeks later.
If MA loses, one wonders if he will also put the club first, or continue to try and make the process work, by using some of his magician skills?
Hi Ken
I suppose your first paragraph has 3points
1. Winning the FA cup is an achievement, but diluted by CL.
2. I reckon the fans wanted to “compete for the league”, after finishing top4 so many times.(so 4th spot was frowned upon)
3. If we finish 4th now for five consecutive seasons, point 2 will come into play…
I don’t think MA will quit because it will look bad on he’s CV, but if he finishes 8th, he could/should leave and then manage historically mid table teams in the prem, or go abroad having managed a huge club.
We still need to push for a top four finish, until it’s impossible to achieve. Our fringe and squad rotation players are good enough to make us go to the next round of FA Cup
Yes. Arsenal have been good at home this season with only one lose to Chelsea. I don’t see Southhamption posing any problem. If Arteta and the players can’t pick up themselves after two loses, then I don’t see any hope in top 4 or 6. Should we lose to the Saints then the players would find it had to pick up themselves.
I don’t think MA will quit he is on £5m a year!! And I’m not too concerned about the FA Cup, we’ve got 14 of them, they should rename it the Wenger Cup. Much better to concentrate on trying to get back into the UCL. Not much chance this season though.