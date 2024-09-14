Arteta MUST NOT tinker with the Arsenal defence for the crucial Tottenham clash

Since injuries and suspensions haven’t affected his defence, is it risky for Mikel Arteta to tinker with it? Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice, considered the strongest Arsenal midfield trio on paper, are all out due to injuries. And, with Emile Smith-Rowe and Fabio Vieira gone, Arteta is in a difficult position to assemble a dominant midfield.

Some Arsenal fans and experts are urging him to make the most of his squad’s versatility. Some have touted Jurrien Timber (who Arteta already admitted could be a midfield option) as a potential solution to the midfield dilemma. In the last two games, Timber has performed well at left back, playing in the inverted fullback role. Some Gooners believe that the Arsenal technical bench capitalises on the Dutchman’s current momentum to fill in at midfield, with Riccardo Calafiori starting at left back.

I was all for it, but given how calm Arsenal’s defence has looked in their opening three games, surrendering only one goal, it seems wrong to disrupt it for a major game like the North London derby. Last season, the Arsenal defence was the Gunners’ finest asset, and it served as the cornerstone for their dominant run.

Personnel changes frequently occurred at the left-back position, posing a consistency challenge. First-choice left back Oleksander Zinchenko’s defensive troubles resulted in the technical bench losing trust in him playing the position.

Arteta needed to find a solution for left back, and the last two games with Timber at left back seemed to indicate he may have just found it. If Arsenal required a foundation to build a successful team for the games against Tottenham and Manchester City, they can certainly do it without upsetting their defence.

Why tinker with the White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber defensive line that has performed successfully in the last two games? With a Thomas Partey and Jorginho midfield pivot, Arteta should be able to organise his engine room and attack without upsetting the defences consistency.

What do you think?

Jack Anderson

