Arteta must pick his very best team to beat Leeds on Tuesday

We all know that Arsene Wenger considered the League Cup to be simply a training ground for him to introduce his youngsters into playing in front of big crowds, and although they regularly progressed further than expected it was one trophy that eluded “Le Prof”.
Even in his final years, when he tried with more experienced players to win it, Wenger was severely embarrassed by a facile defeat to Man City at Wembley, which saw many Arsenal fans walk out long before the end of the game.
But now, in these troubled times, the League Cup has now become a cherished trophy for Arsenal fans, as any trophy is better than none at the moment, and Mikel Arteta has put out strong teams in the two previous rounds to ensure progression, even playing our first XI against the West Brom youth team.
Now we are preparing to face our fellow Premier League members Leeds, who are struggling this season under Bielsa with just one win to their name, and are currently in 4th bottom of the table. They may prefer not to have the distraction of a League Cup run with survival in the EPL at stake, and with Bamford, Phillips, Ayling and Firpo already doubtful, Bielsa will want to protect the players he has left.
But whichever team Bielsa chooses, it is imperative that Arteta makes sure of victory by picking his best team available, and with very few big changes.
After seeing Leno, Martinelli, Pepe, Elneny and Odegaard on the bench against Villa, I expect them to start on Tuesday, but I don’t expect many more changes after that.
Arteta MUST go all out to win the League Cup for the first time since 1993…
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need to play a strong side but doesn’t necessarily have to be our strongest. We need to rest some players too
But i definitely agree with winning the Cup. I want us to win it
I agree with you @Stephanie. But the first player on the team sheet has to be Martinelli. The lad needs desperate game time. Plus @Dan Kit will not be a happy Vegemite if Martinelli is on the bench. Arteta can not keep Martinelli wrapped up in cotton wool forever. Obviously Arteta has an issue with him otherwise. I’d hate to see the lad leave The Arsenal. That’s what will end up happening
I totally agree about Martinelli. We need a high energy 11 to go against Leeds, plus Martinelli needs the game time.
I’d play AMN in midfield, Martinelli and Pepe in the attack.
Saka and ESR should be rested for PL games, along with Partey.
Hopefully changes made to starting 11, but keep some game changers on the bench just in case.
Totally agree with you. Martinelli should have had more PL time actually
He was so good last season
No. Because the fringe and squad rotation players will be unhappy, if they don’t even get a chance to play in cup games
Victory Grows Out of Harmony
Totally agree. I expect at least seven changes from Friday. Given Leeds is struggling, I thing they will prioritise PL so dont expect their strongest XI.
My god, Sala just scored again. Ten in ten
Hope he cools down before we meet them in a few weeks…
Liverpool are so scary. Ronaldo might have made Man United weaker due to his unwillingness to defend and to do proper hold-up play, but getting trashed at Old Trafford is very humiliating
And still 45 to go, gai…
Yeah Sue, Klopp and his forwards aren’t from this world! If our attackers could have at least 50% of their energy in high pressing, our opponents would be forced to make long goal kicks all the time
Man U getting destroyed. It’s really funny. My missus is a Man U fan 🤣Really enjoying it! I hate Man U
I hope she’s already made dinner for you 😂
Either that or United’s entire back 4 unwilling to defend. Soon much space for Liverpool for those goals.
Watch the replay and count all the Utd. Playing watching or jogging while Liverpool were on the counter.
That’s on the players, Ole isn’t on the pitch
I’m waiting for the highlights, coz I don’t think I can watch such embarassment live
Anyone watching Man utd V Liverpool? My goodness, Liverpool is on another planet! PlayStation goals!
Hope Jota scores again (more points!!)
The crowd have turned on Ole!
Yes, 1 more each from Jota, Salah and Mane when he comes on!
And now down to 10! OT will be empty in a minute 😆
I’m waiting for the highlights, because I can’t stomach watching it
Can’t imagine the anger of Man United fans towards Solskjaer now
Yes Liverpool are on another planet and Sarah’s hat trick was sublime.
No Arsenal player will survive what CR7 did. Refs always on United’s side.
Klopp is the best coach in EPL and Maguire is the worst thing to happen to United.
their whole team looks bad. like when we did a lazy press and teams easily picked holes all over the pitch. was down to the coaching and whole XI.
this game simply can’t be treated like the ridiculous overkill managerial selection decisions in the WestBrom2 affair…if this is truly a transitional year it’s high time for Areta to put his money where his mouth is and give significant minutes to those who haven’t seen much of the pitch thus far…whether it’s to keep these players sharp, should their respective services be required moving forward, or to simply put them in the shop window for January, it doesn’t matter, as either possibility would justify this course of action
Conte must be licking his lips
Liverpool are demolishing ManU so far
As for Tuesday, rotating the squad is important and so is the trip to Leicester on Saturday.
As has been said already, the fringe players need a chance so it’s a case of Arteta’s ‘skills’ at mixing it
And another goal goes in……
should be most of our starters, plus a few players who need some gametime like Martinelli, Holding. If I see Nketiah in the sheet i’ll cry. He has no future here. The lesser amount of games we play means this we can take this tournament more serious.
0-5 😂😂😂
Their pulverizing them AWAY 😂