Arteta must prove he is good enough by winning a trophy this season

Despite falling short in the title race for two consecutive seasons, Mikel Arteta’s transformation of Arsenal into a solid, strong, and entertaining team has not only thrilled fans but also kept Online football betting markets buzzing with anticipation. The Gunners continue to show promise in their quest for Premier League glory.

Arteta is a respected coach at the club and across Europe, but his trophy record remains underwhelming.

When recently questioned about his lack of silverware, Arteta quickly included the Community Shield among his achievements. While this was an attempt to bolster his trophy count, Arsenal fans and observers expect more from him.

Having spent half a decade at the helm, Arteta needs to deliver more, particularly major trophies, to solidify his legacy. The best managers are defined by their ability to win significant silverware consistently.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is currently thriving under a new manager, leading both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Arne Slot’s impressive success is already drawing attention. If the Dutchman, managing in England for the first time, wins the Premier League this season, it would raise serious questions about Arteta’s progress at Arsenal.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the toughest competition in the world, and a newcomer like Slot should not outshine Arteta so soon. If he does, it would reflect poorly on the Arsenal manager and increase the pressure on him to deliver results.

What trophies should Arteta target?

We all want our team to win the Premier League title, but as things stand, achieving that goal seems increasingly difficult.

Liverpool has looked unstoppable this season, and our inability to capitalise when they drop points makes it hard to consider us serious title contenders.

Given the circumstances, we need to shift our focus to a more realistic goal because Arteta cannot afford to finish this campaign without securing a trophy.

The Arsenal manager understands the importance of performing well in all competitions, but it might be wise to prioritise winning the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United will be a very tough opponent in the semi-finals, but we must find a way to overcome them and reach the final.

Our players need to approach these matches with more intensity and focus than they’ve shown in any other game this season. Winning the Carabao Cup could salvage the campaign and provide the momentum we need moving forward.

Why Arsenal should win the Carabao Cup

Winning the Carabao Cup would not only add a trophy to our cabinet but also give Mikel Arteta and the team something to celebrate. However, the importance of securing this title goes beyond just silverware.

Claiming the first trophy on offer this season would instil confidence in the players, showing them that they are capable of winning more. This belief could transform the way they approach the remaining fixtures, providing a mental edge for the rest of the campaign.

Securing a trophy is crucial to keeping this group motivated and hungry for success. If we continue to fall short, it will become increasingly difficult to maintain that hunger and belief. Winning breeds more winning, and this team needs a tangible reward to spark the desire for even greater achievements.