Arteta must pull off some big transfers or Arsenal are in trouble

I personally knew we wouldn’t have an overwhelmingly busy transfer window this season, but by this point I did at least think we would have added some decent players to our growing crop.

I am not saying the ones we have got hold of are not decent enough, but yet again the Arsenal board and Arteta have let us fans down big time by promising something after a less than impressive season, and up to now delivering nothing!

Unless they can pull off a couple of decent and strong transfers before the window shuts then we may have to prepare ourselves for it to be another poor season.

I highly doubt they can pull off big transfers with the lack of European football, but that has not always meant we are unable to attract players.

Although, with the players we have at the club and the new additional transfers, it doesn’t fill me with much positivity or hope that this season is going to be better than the last. Top bookies like W88.com are currently offering ridiculous odds on Arsenal to just get into the Top Six, never mind us actually winning something. It makes you think, when you realise that we were always short odds on to be in the Top Four with Arsene Wenger in charge, and we managed to make it for 22 years in a row under Le Prof.

And I know players do not make a club, it should be about teamwork and passion amongst other things, but we all know that certain players can boost morale and make a team believe, and to me this team doesn’t believe. I am only basing it on the pre-season and our one defeat, but it will be a miracle if we get through the season and end up in a European spot.

I guess with the team Arteta wants to try and build it seems to be a work in progress, and maybe not being in Europe this season will be a blessing for us that only time will tell.

But if we fail yet again and finish low to mid table than surely it will only be a matter of time before we have to say goodbye to Arteta, his team and a lot of the current crop of players.

There are still two weeks left of the window, so maybe I can still be surprised, but I doubt it….