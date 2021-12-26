Arteta must rotate against Norwich – This is who I think will play this afternoon

With Arsenal facing two games in just three days, taking in a trip to Norwich today and then hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday at the Emirates.

Despite the fact that Mikel Arteta has decidedly stuck to his first choice XI so far over the festive period, there is no doubt that the Spaniard will have no choice but to dabble in some rotation for today’s game, while preserving most of his stars for the much tougher fixture on Tuesday.

Norwich are currently being ravaged by Covid, although they have generally improved since Dean Smith took over as manager, but I am sure Arteta will feel that a lot of his backups should be able to cope with our weakened opponents.

So with that in mind, this is the team I think that Arteta could field this afternoon…..

Of course Aaron Ramsdale will play every game until he is injured, but Timoyasu came off injured at Leeds and may be saved for the Wolves game with, hopefully, Maitland-Niles replacing him, although Cedric is also a possibility.

I don’t think White and Gabriel will be broken up but Holding may come on to give one a break for Wolves.

Tavares and Tierney will probably play one game each, and I think Tavares will start today.

In midfield, Thomas Partey is likely to play until he goes to AFCON, and Arteta seems happy for Xhaka to play every game after his his ample time out through injury. And maybe Smith-Rowe will get the nod over Odegaard so the Norwegian will be fit for Wolves.

Up front, I would like to see Nketiah given another chance after his hat-trick display, with Laca and Saka down the wings.

So my choice for today is……

Ramsdale

AMN… White…Gabriel…Tavares

Smith-Rowe…Xhaka…Partey

Saka….. Laca

Nketiah

Who do you think Arteta will choose, considering the need to rotate?

