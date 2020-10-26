Arteta must take responsibility for another shocking performance

Pathetic from Arteta costs us again. by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, what’s the excuse for Mikel Arteta now? We were shocking again and I warned you about this last week. Our negative style lacking creativity will cost us. I am so depressed I just wished we went to play amongst ourselves instead of watching whatever this excuse of a performance was.
First of all, our main attacking weapon is our left back Kieran Tierney. I am looking at Partey thinking ‘come on, drive with the ball’, but instead it’s always sideways and backwards.
Ceballos was shocking. We could’ve tried subbing him, and moving Saka into the number 10 with Pepe on the wings, to introduce more threats. Instead we waited and waited. We only made a sub when Saka got injured and when we went a goal down.
What really hurts me is I not once felt like we can score, especially in the second half. To me it looked like only one team could win it and sadly they did. It’s hard not to look at Arteta here.
I was alarming you fair readers of this forum that we are too negative and we didn’t push enough neither against Man City nor Liverpool. We were lucky against West Ham and I stand here hating myself for being proven right again.
Our attack was so lacking imagination I was wondering why on earth are we not having Ozil in the squad. Our subs were late again and failed to make an impact.
I am seeing Pepe with the ball trying to pass it forward and everyone is static. The only player we had with ambition to pass the ball forward was David Luiz and he got injured.
Arteta said he will take responsibility and I hope he does. He was backed this summer and our game plan hasn’t improved at all. We’re basically a cup team. We only believe we can do it in a one off standout, and when there is a cup on the line we pull ourselves together.
The FA cup was really nice, but it may have again papered over a massive crack. And if I’m Kroenke I’m looking at a top 4 wage bill from a team that finished 8th.
I don’t know what these players see in Arteta, but if I am Aubameyang I’m wondering what I am doing on the wing creating the best chances we had for our right back!
You can see why Lacca was dropped against City, he was anonymous again. We don’t trust Eddie, so why don’t we play Auba through the middle?
We lack players who can take someone on 1:1. Why don’t we try Smith-Rowe for example? I’d rather see Willock on the pitch instead of 3 DMs. At least I’ll know the boy will play with desire and he’ll look to create something.
I saw more imagination from Elneny against Rapid Wienna than any of our midfielders today. I think the problem is we pay too much money to players and they get carried away. Auba has been dreadful since his new deal.
This set of players have got too much power and not enough ability on the pitch. Our “manager” was assistant to Pep and I doubt that all he learned was anti-football. Our players have become so organised they forgot how to create.
It’s so bad even I wish we had Wenger there encouraging them to “express themselves” and create something. This will be another very rough season and I think Arteta will very soon be hit under immense pressure, or at least he should be if we ever want to be a top team again.
We must very carefully understand what our place is and we are an 8th place team and deservedly so, and in our last 4 games we did nothing to change this notion. I do not want excuses. We went cheap on the manager and we are paying the price.
Jonstantin
29 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good Analysis
My problem is his attitude towards certain players
Saliba suddenly isn’t good for any game
Runarson can’t get a game even in Europa
Martineli couldn’t get a game while nkettiah gets loads of chances until auba received a red card and was forced to play him
Goundouzi was not good enough to play and was loaned while nkettiah,willock and Nelson were all good to be in the squad
We have 8cbs but still had to play Luiz and Gabriel against Vienna knowing fully well they will still play against Leicester
Saka looked tired and needed a rest after watching him play against Vienna (a game he should not have played)
There are many decisions and preferences when it comes to certain players that is not understandable
And Mesut Ozil cannot get a game for WHY exactly? In this squad? With these tactics? Under this manager?
If ever Arteta needed a player it’s now, and the ONLY player on the Clubs books who can at least get the ball moving forward is Ozil.
And Arteta might just realise soon that he is now being looked at as the sole reason we are now playing worst than under Emery and looked what happened there
I am tired of this ozil debate
Anytime we played badly it’s because ozil didn’t play
Ozil was not in the game at halftime when we did okay and created few chances
I have watched worst game where ozil was completely invisible
I am not saying he can’t do a job but taking every chance to bring him up is now becoming annoying.
But now is EXACTLY the right time to bring it up PAL.
At half- time Rogers would have told his team to carry on playing exactly as they are. Arsenal have nobody to break us down. We will get that ONE chance when they are all pushing forward.
The script was already written PAL and you are blind if you could not see it.
Where was our different approach in the second half? What did our subs do to impact the game ?
Arteta has tightened us up at the back. But at what cost? We have Auba not getting himself into games because he is being forced to play too wide. Name me one move yesterday where we broke through them and created danger? Hopefully crosses into the box and we have NOBODY in our attack who can actually hear the ball properly.
Arteta has achieved the impossible- he has made us even more predictable than the final years of Wenger and the disaster that was Emery.
Is this the same Mesut Ozil who had had 4 assists in 42 premier league games in the two seasons prior to this one? 42 games that included 10 losses and 15 draws.
I’ve heard most fans call out for a 4-3-3 setup. Many specifically called for a Partey-Xhaka-Ceballos midfield 3. The team the manager put out yesterday is as close to ideal as possible. Why was the performance still underwhelming?
Now, the calls for a #10 (an Ozil) is beginning to ring louder. But take it from me that we can have our wish yet still end up getting an underwhelming team performance. I must admit, though, that the team yesterday really looked short of creativity, especially in the second half. Turns out our most creative outlet (Luiz) got injured.
There’s something fundamentally wrong with the team. I have no clue with what that is. As with the writer, the buck stops on MA’s table. He has to take responsibility.
Pretty good article.
Pepe should start on the right, Saka left, Auba middle.
Laca should be backup to Auba.
If Ceballos is unable to create, we should try Willian as AM or at least Smith Rowe.
Xhaka should not be a starter. If we play Elneny, Thomas + an AM can have more freedom going forward.
And like Konstantin said players should not be afraid to express themselves beyond the structure. As soon as the structure is found out, the opposing managers can counter it and Leicester did that with ease.
Next 4 – ManU, Villa, Leeds, Wolves are going to be tough. Need at least 7, 8 points from these, but I just don’t see it. Especially worried about the Leeds game.
Been suffering from insomnia of late, so took myself off to the quack.
After a brief discussion, he asked me if I had been doing anything to help ease my condition.
I replied I had been counting sheep, without success.
“I’ve had an idea” the doc’ said, “we’re going to use your beloved Arsenal. Forget the sheep, from tonight onwards I want you to repeat the following – and remember this must be done in a very slow, repetitive and predicable way”.
SIDEWAYS,BACKWARDS.
SIDEWAYS, BACKWARDS.
SIDEWAYS, BACKWARDS.
Tried it last night – fell asleep in five minutes!!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 brilliant!!!
Give it a try Sue.
However beware, the above has one very disturbing side effect ……….
DEEP DEPRESSION !!! 😞
Same story as with City. We had 2 great chances, and squandered them. We scored a good goal which Xhaka idiotically cancelled. Lacazette missed the other. If you don’t score, the opposition will.
8 goals in 6 matches, dreadful. After Fulham we’ve scored 5 goals in 5 matches.
And I don’t know why people are suddenly siding with Özil. He literally got what, 2 assists last season? Didn’t see him then moaning in the papers how crap he has been. He just did his 10% effort, showed up in training and collected wages. He probably wanted to play this last season as best as he can so someone would actually want to sign him next summer. Good thing he’s cast out, he offers nothing and has only played for himself in the past 2 seasons.
He didn’t unlock defenses with Giroud and he most certainly didn’t do it with Aubameyang either.
Oh come on, rise beyond your hate. No way Ozil would have been less creative than Ceballos yesterday. Even at his worst – no way.
And that you would say he didn’t unlock defences with Giroud is just shocking – he had 19 assists that season – 3rd best in the history of the EPL.
Just like most people who just see what they want to see with Ozil.
Considering he barely played under UE and Freddie and only played for MA from December till lockdown, he was still our biggest chance creator.
Assists are great they really are but if your strikers can’t hit a barn door then you will always look bad.
I do think Ozils time has come but, we all know what he can produce, you dont just lose that over night. We have him and pay him so why not use him in some capacity? he is without doubt the only player we have who can unlock a low block defence.
But still im bemused with the tactics used last night and players playing where they did
For creative players like Ozil, you can’t only look at the assist stats. You also have to look at the “chances created” stats. In fairness to Ozil, I think he’s ranked consistently high up on the chance created table. I even hear he created the most chances for us last season, despite playing only a handful of games.
You could create a big goal scoring chance, but if the striker doesn’t convert it, then you don’t get the credit. Take for example the chance KT created for Laca, the fact that Laca didn’t score doesn’t diminish KT’s effort.
Lets just accept that there is a dip in form of our attackers.I mean,4 chances on target are more than enough to win a match
Absolute disastrous from MA
1st he axed Ozil, why because he doesn’t track back and contribute in defence…
Does axing Ozil made our defence strong!?
We did concede yesterday, in Europa as well and in almost every game except Fulham who is anyway awful…
We lacked creativity, and even though yesterday he fielded Xhaka, Ceballos and Partey, Still team was playing as 3-4-3 with Xhaka dropping as left sided CB
And if you don’t want play Ozil then play ESR, with Ceballos and Partey, Drop Xhaka completely and ask Partey and Ceballos to support defence and attack as the case may be… Change something damn it…
Absolutely rubbish and horrible tactics by MA….
Initially MA’s team winning because he used have only one game plan… Sit back hot opponents on counter….
Now other Managers knows very well that MA’s team only knows this… Sit back and hit on counter….
Against Man City, Pép fully changed his tactics… He never tried to attack Arsenal… He just asked his players to keep the ball moving and defend in numbers….
Yesterday Brendon Rogers did exactly same thing….
Sit back and hit Arsenal on counter…
And MA didn’t have any answers to those tactics because he doesn’t have any attacking imagination and as usual there is no creativity in team….
If this continues then soon MA has to pack his bags and move away…
Man Utd still struggling when Sir Alex left them… Utd didn’t have any succession plan with them…. and they are still struggling…. Same thing happening with us…
Look at Leeds Utd…. What an entertaining football they play even with limited quality they in their team…
MA cant bring Ozil now because it’s ego problem and loss of dressing room…
Point of correction auba hasn’t been dreadful..what’s really going on is that with the way arteta plays we need a playmaker(ozil) in the middle and a player like auba as a CF not on the wings..laca and eketiah isn’t the answer at all the earlier arteta realize this the better for us before auba gets frustrated cos we can continue to rely on wings alone we need a spark in the middle..was really really disappointed yesterday won’t lie
Our attack is letting us down and I don’t understand why.
Maybe Arteta should stick with Aubameyang up front and flank him with Saka and Pepe.
If Willian is too old to run the wings he should be behind Aubameyang looking for spaces to thread a pass.
Ceballos and Partey should be behind them
The board, arteta and some arsenal fans are just so pathetic.
One thing is to ostracize a player, another thing is not having the back up plan to limit the damages, caused by not using that player.
Truth must be said, Mesut Ozil still holds a strong influence at Arsenal beyond what the Gunners board might think.
The controversial saga, that led to the omission and exclusion of the German from Arsenal’s main squad for the 2020/2021 Premier League, and Europa league is why Arsenal is currently struggling
Mikel Arteta failure to have an alternative creative player, almost similar in fashion to what Mesut Ozil offers is a grave mistake the Spainard is making which Unai Emery, did whilst as manager of the club.
Yes, you do not want or like Mesut Ozil in your team, but do you have someone suited to replace and soften the impact of not having such a gargantuan player?
Unfortunately, the answer is No for Mikel Arteta, because mere looking at the Gunners last three defeats, the dire need for exquisite and excellent creativity was very obvious.
Without that much creativity of insightful and defence splitting passes, Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into a laborious, and boring team solely focused on backward, and sideways passing.
Even though, much blame should be placed on the shoulders of the players for not taking their chances in the first half against Leicester City.
The apparent dearth in constant creativity from the midfield raised its head once again when Leicester City, decided to close shop and become even more defensively minded with hope of catching Arsenal, on the counter which they did to perfection by scoring a goal from their first shot on target.
In simple summary, the lack of creativity is haunting and hurting Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta’s failure of having an alternative back up to the absence of Mesut Ozil, is a serious mistake that could cost the Spainard his job, if form and results continues to fall.
Another thing is Playing Players Out Of Positions
When Unai Emery excluded and refused to play Mesut Ozil in the first team squad, the current Villareal coach, began to indulge and dabble into tactical experimentation of playing players out of positions.
It first started with playing Lucas Torreria as an attacking midfielder, which seem to work at some point but failed woefully.
Then switched to Joe Willock, to offer the creativity sorely missed in the team which as expectedly, did not live up to expectations.
Yet, a certain Mikel Arteta is also making the same mistake which he is oblivious of.
That mistake is Aubameyang, playing on the wings whilst a Lacazette continues to be average, and often below average as a centre forward
My question is if arteta knew ozil won’t be available for the season why didnt he go all out for an attacking midfielder after getting partey,I know we are missing chances buh this is the emirate we should be creating lots of chance which we aren’t…I will surely blame arteta at the end of the season if we fail to qualify for the champions league
I do not like to critic writers, but this is simply an attempt to score cheap patronage from an article that has no proper line of thought… Your article is a wavy and unsettled as your underlying thoughts seem to portray…
How can you say ” I am seeing Pepe with the ball trying to pass it forward and everyone is static”, and then continue ranting that everyone is passing sideways including Partey. So my dear writer, if everyone is static, then were should our midfielders be passing to, or driving forward to? So if Ozil was in game, where or who will he be passing to? Same static forwards? Com’on, if you must write, use the opportunity to straighten people’s minds by giving them analyses they may not have observed due to their inflamed minds… Use your powers as a writer to achieve a better environment rather than such carefree spray of distorted thoughts.
Please give some thoughts to your writing and have a line of thought…Sorry to say, your article is a total confusion… Many who are still inflamed would enjoy your scattered expression of feelings since it appeals to them… But if you cannot figure out, think, analyse, and push some useful conclusions out to the public, then don’t write…
Great analysis Man .Arteta is proving to us that he is still learning Coaching with Arsenal and the blame is fully on Kroenke .A billionaire owner that don’t wants to spend money on his club .It’s a pity though, and We are in for a long and tortuous journey this season. With the way Arsenal is playing now , making top six will be a Mirage, never mind making top four. Negative football, no creativity, our attack is so blunt. Auba has seriously become a shadow of himself since signing a new contract.Laca is never a prolific striker, and he will never be. As for Mustafi, it’s criminal that he is still playing for Arsenal .Six matches and already three defeats. Things are not looking good at all.
I dont understand what MA was thinking during the game. He could see Arsenal could not break down Leicester, he could see we are not moving the ball forward, so either change the tactics or change the personnel. Dont wait till something happens. I feel both ESR and Willock must be used more regularly. Play ESR with Partey and Ceballos, play Auba in the CF position with Pepe and Saka in support, if ESR does not work play Willian as no. 10, do something that keeps the opposition guessing. Look at Leeds, they play expansive football with not so great players, if they can manage why not Arsenal?
In an ideal who would I keep from this starting 11? Tiernay Gabriel partey aube saka … maybe Leno … that’s a shocking indictment of a decade of team building
Arsenal has some brilliant attacking players so to go scoreless for 95 minutes is so disappointing. Maybe they need to take the hand brake off. Play with some freedom again.
Why was Auba playing on the right someone should please explain to me
Arteta plays with so much fear that is now becoming annoying
Like safety first
Williams,Pepe,Auba,saka,lacazette suddenly non knows how to attack anymore
It looks like we’ve been found out,it is 2 games in a row now that teams are defending with low blocks against us,giving us more possession and the initiative,waiting for us to make a mistake(opponents know we have mistakes in us) or hit us on the counter the way we used to do it to other teams ,I don’t like to single out players but MA should start playing Elneny instead of Xhaka for obvious reasons.