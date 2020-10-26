Arteta must take responsibility for another shocking performance

Pathetic from Arteta costs us again. by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, what’s the excuse for Mikel Arteta now? We were shocking again and I warned you about this last week. Our negative style lacking creativity will cost us. I am so depressed I just wished we went to play amongst ourselves instead of watching whatever this excuse of a performance was.

First of all, our main attacking weapon is our left back Kieran Tierney. I am looking at Partey thinking ‘come on, drive with the ball’, but instead it’s always sideways and backwards.

Ceballos was shocking. We could’ve tried subbing him, and moving Saka into the number 10 with Pepe on the wings, to introduce more threats. Instead we waited and waited. We only made a sub when Saka got injured and when we went a goal down.

What really hurts me is I not once felt like we can score, especially in the second half. To me it looked like only one team could win it and sadly they did. It’s hard not to look at Arteta here.

I was alarming you fair readers of this forum that we are too negative and we didn’t push enough neither against Man City nor Liverpool. We were lucky against West Ham and I stand here hating myself for being proven right again.

Our attack was so lacking imagination I was wondering why on earth are we not having Ozil in the squad. Our subs were late again and failed to make an impact.

I am seeing Pepe with the ball trying to pass it forward and everyone is static. The only player we had with ambition to pass the ball forward was David Luiz and he got injured.

Arteta said he will take responsibility and I hope he does. He was backed this summer and our game plan hasn’t improved at all. We’re basically a cup team. We only believe we can do it in a one off standout, and when there is a cup on the line we pull ourselves together.

The FA cup was really nice, but it may have again papered over a massive crack. And if I’m Kroenke I’m looking at a top 4 wage bill from a team that finished 8th.

I don’t know what these players see in Arteta, but if I am Aubameyang I’m wondering what I am doing on the wing creating the best chances we had for our right back!

You can see why Lacca was dropped against City, he was anonymous again. We don’t trust Eddie, so why don’t we play Auba through the middle?

We lack players who can take someone on 1:1. Why don’t we try Smith-Rowe for example? I’d rather see Willock on the pitch instead of 3 DMs. At least I’ll know the boy will play with desire and he’ll look to create something.

I saw more imagination from Elneny against Rapid Wienna than any of our midfielders today. I think the problem is we pay too much money to players and they get carried away. Auba has been dreadful since his new deal.

This set of players have got too much power and not enough ability on the pitch. Our “manager” was assistant to Pep and I doubt that all he learned was anti-football. Our players have become so organised they forgot how to create.

It’s so bad even I wish we had Wenger there encouraging them to “express themselves” and create something. This will be another very rough season and I think Arteta will very soon be hit under immense pressure, or at least he should be if we ever want to be a top team again.

We must very carefully understand what our place is and we are an 8th place team and deservedly so, and in our last 4 games we did nothing to change this notion. I do not want excuses. We went cheap on the manager and we are paying the price.

Jonstantin