Arteta must take some of the blame for Auba (and Ozil) leaving Arsenal

Arteta cannot be the innocent party in all this!
Ever since Mikel Arteta has come in as manager, several players have left the club and comments have been made where it has been said that they deserved to go.
Under Arteta, players have been consistently left out for certain issues, especially in the likes of our ex-captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who was stripped of the captaincy and called out for disciplinary issues on a number of occasions, where more recently it was for visiting his sick mother. But that action is hardly worth treating him the way that Arteta has done.
Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Guendouzi and Aubameyang have all fallen foul of Arteta and have had their contracts ripped up, terminated, and have left the club, pretty much all on a free transfer.
All of these players seemed to be fine to an extent under Arsene Wenger, Freddie Ljungberg and even Unai Emery that we knew of, so the question here is, were the players really at fault when there were supposed discipline or background issues that we weren’t aware of, or does it seem like there is more to the story than meets the eye and the wrong parties were being accused?
I guess what I am trying to say especially in the cases of Auba and Ozil, is that not everything is always the player’s fault and there are always TWO sides to every story, which sometimes we only hear one!
Things were going swimmingly with Wenger in charge for these players, but since Arteta has come in their lives have been turned upside down. It is clear both players and I’m sure others who have left, just haven’t been satisfied with our current manager and the way he does things. That is clear with their lack of relationship and once you lose that it is hard to get back.
Auba has come out and said a “problem with Mikel” led him to leave the club and that there were no issues with the club in general, players or other members of staff.
So, it seems as though the real issue at the club is Arteta himself. Not the club and not the players who have left or are still there. And it definitely seems that if you get on the wrong side of Arteta even once, then your struck off from the team never to be considered again.
We know being a manager is not easy, but surely Wenger had issues at times with players, not everyone is, or was, perfect, yet we never heard about it and players very rarely left in the way that Ozil and Auba have done.
One player leaving is fair enough but when there is more than one, for similar “issues”, then questions begin to be raised where it is asked whether the finger should really be pointed at the manager rather than the players!
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
So good job from Arteta.Thank you coach for getting rid of former players.
Another strong post. Kudos, Pat.
My only addition that often we don’t hear even one reliable side of the story. Mikel is diplomatic enough not to complain about team players to journalist, so all that circulates are gossips from rumor mills or Arsenal “legends” that have little to none credibility, like Kevin Campbell.
As far as I am aware, Guendouzi is still under contract with Arsenal, but loaned out. Mustaphi was rightly deemed not good enough and allowed to leave. Not in any way “thrown out”. Kolasinac pretty much the same. Auba has committed a serious breach of discipline, and Özil?
A lot of non factual stuff here.
Nonsense.. I cat imagine I’d see the day someone will lay blame on the manager that finally got rid of Mustafi, Kolasinac, and Sokratis, and even to some extent, Ozil whoEmeet also gave up on.
I have an issue with the way things ended with Auba, I think that one could’ve gone better but I can’t believe anyone will try to question Arteta for finally getting rid of those players we were always screaming we needed to cut lose.
2-3 season ago, everyone wanted to see the back of Mustafi, Sokratis, and co.
Good riddance to very poor players. Other than Auba, I don’t see what your point is. The rest were poor players who we needed to get rid of, and it seems the current manager is the only one who had the balls to cut them lose without sentiments.
This summer we might be losing Xhaka, Laca and Nketiah will be leaving too.
I can’t wait to see the new squad we’ll have set up in the coming years