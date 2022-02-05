Arteta must take some of the blame for Auba (and Ozil) leaving Arsenal

Arteta cannot be the innocent party in all this!

Ever since Mikel Arteta has come in as manager, several players have left the club and comments have been made where it has been said that they deserved to go.

Under Arteta, players have been consistently left out for certain issues, especially in the likes of our ex-captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who was stripped of the captaincy and called out for disciplinary issues on a number of occasions, where more recently it was for visiting his sick mother. But that action is hardly worth treating him the way that Arteta has done.

Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi, Guendouzi and Aubameyang have all fallen foul of Arteta and have had their contracts ripped up, terminated, and have left the club, pretty much all on a free transfer.

All of these players seemed to be fine to an extent under Arsene Wenger, Freddie Ljungberg and even Unai Emery that we knew of, so the question here is, were the players really at fault when there were supposed discipline or background issues that we weren’t aware of, or does it seem like there is more to the story than meets the eye and the wrong parties were being accused?

I guess what I am trying to say especially in the cases of Auba and Ozil, is that not everything is always the player’s fault and there are always TWO sides to every story, which sometimes we only hear one!

Things were going swimmingly with Wenger in charge for these players, but since Arteta has come in their lives have been turned upside down. It is clear both players and I’m sure others who have left, just haven’t been satisfied with our current manager and the way he does things. That is clear with their lack of relationship and once you lose that it is hard to get back.

Auba has come out and said a “problem with Mikel” led him to leave the club and that there were no issues with the club in general, players or other members of staff.

So, it seems as though the real issue at the club is Arteta himself. Not the club and not the players who have left or are still there. And it definitely seems that if you get on the wrong side of Arteta even once, then your struck off from the team never to be considered again.

We know being a manager is not easy, but surely Wenger had issues at times with players, not everyone is, or was, perfect, yet we never heard about it and players very rarely left in the way that Ozil and Auba have done.

One player leaving is fair enough but when there is more than one, for similar “issues”, then questions begin to be raised where it is asked whether the finger should really be pointed at the manager rather than the players!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_