Arteta mustn’t make the same mistakes as Unai Emery

Arteta, find that set XI or kiss goodbye to Arsenal! (Opinion)

There is no doubt that Arteta has come in and rung the changes in a positive way, and there is no doubt that he has a squad full of talent at his disposal. But I am failing to understand why he is unable to find the best 11 and stick with it!

With the squad depth that he has in front of him, it shouldn’t be very hard to find that perfect 11!

Fans on the outside can see what will work, so why can’t the man who did a successful job as Pep’s number two, find the formation, tactics and the team selection that will suit?

No wonder the players are struggling to find rhythm and create anything, if the personnel is constantly going to change then they will be questioning who they will playing alongside, and passing to, from game to game. Uncertainty is the worst thing to have for a team and right now – that is our problem.

How we have gone from struggling to defend and banging in the goals, to becoming solid at the back yet struggling to bang in any goals is beyond me. Why can’t we have the balance? Why is it so hard to notice what needs to change?

I have said and always will say leaving Ozil out was a big mistake, not that one man can change a whole team, but what he would add is different to the likes of Partey, Xhaka and Ceballos combined, but with that now I guess we won’t ever know!

If Arteta is not careful he will slowly morph into Unai Emery, where he failed to find a set XI for each game, and in turn that then cost him game after game and a trip to the exit door!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman