Arteta names forgotten man as one who will have chance against Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal are set to take on Bodo/Glimt in Thursday night’s Europa League clash, and Mikel Arteta has named Reiss Nelson as a player who is set to get his chance.

The English forward is yet to feature for the Gunners this term, having suffered an injury just before the closing of the transfer window which blocked any potential departure, but he is now ready to vie for a role within the first-team squad.

Many will have forgotten that Reiss was with the club however, having spent last term out on loan with Feyernoord, but the manager claims that he has seen the potential for him to move to the ‘next level’.

“After the spell that he had last year on loan, we wanted him back to see if there are any changes, and there’s a prospect that we can really take to the next level,” Arteta said. “We think the potential is there and we think we’ve seen something in Reiss that is special.

“He’s been a part of our academy system and now he’s going to have an opportunity. He’s been out for almost three months with an injury, he’s back now, he’s fully fit and he’s ready to play. He just needs minutes now.

“His attitude and the way he’s matured and evolved over the past year or so has been really impressive, I think everybody is talking about it and now he needs to do it on the pitch.”

Reiss has shown plenty of potential previously, but this season will surely be his last chance to save his career in north London. The 22 year-old has had a number of chances, but has had some untimely injuries which has hampered him from a string of minutes when he has threatened to find form, and there is still a question mark remaining over his best playing position.

It will be interesting to see if he is tasked with Martin Odegaard’s role in behind the striker tomorrow, or if he will make a return to the wing where he has played the majority of his playing time, but there will be plenty of eyes on his performance as he looks to make his first appearance for us since August 2021.

Patrick

