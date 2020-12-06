Arteta needs to choose toughness over technique against Tottenham

Put Toughness Over Technique BY Dan Smith
Your best players are not necessarily the right players. If I asked you who you really rely on to roll up their sleeves today against Tottenham and fight for the shirt, I would insist that list is short?
Who can you honestly trust this week in training to be hurting, and who cares enough about the badge to insist to their teammates that they cannot let Tottenham rub our faces into the mud?
It’s a reminder yet again of the lack of leaders we have.
Talent-wise, of course you consider the finishing ability of a Aubameyang, or the set piece delivery of a Willian. Yet the North London Derby takes a certain characteristic. Arteta wouldn’t be brave enough to do it but I would give preference to the few mentally tough players over technique.
Not one player, even our captain, could complain if they were dropped for this fixture. Most teams who had produced the last three performances we did wouldn’t keep repeating the same line up.
Jose loves beating us more than anyone else and trust me his squad are not fearing us. Tottenham have just put out two vintage Jose masterclasses at home to Man City and at Chelsea, so they will confidently believe they can out-think us.
Therefore it might be worth something different just to keep them guessing…
Ironically, In terms of trusting individuals to fight for the shirt, a Torreira, Guendouzi and Sokratis would have been perfect for this occasion. If nothing else, you never doubt that any will give 100 percent. The trio, though, can’t be selected, a questionable decision given we are 14th.
Players who are often derided like Elneny, Mustafi and Kolasinac I would actually consider, as they don’t get intimidated easily and you can trust their work rate.
Xhaka is often an easy scapegoat but I have faith in him for these type of fixtures as he doesn’t shy away from things. Even if he gives away possession (which he often does), he will still demand the ball and attempt a Hollywood pass.
Obviously, our academy graduates should understand the depth of feeling against Tottenham and the meaning of this fixture, but in my opinion Willock and Nelson are yet to prove in the League they are good enough for this level.
In the semi Final and Final of the FA Cup, Maitland-Niles proved he can follow a specific tactical instruction. For a one off I would play him in front of Bellerin to protect our full back, who often gets targeted.
As for up front.
Lacazette is more important than Auba simply due to his work rate. Both have not been clinical in front of goal, but even when Laca is poor he guarantees a certain amount of graft. Our skipper on the other hand if he’s not scoring is invisible, like we are down to 10 men.
From last Christmas to the end of the season, Arteta had his striker pressing from the front and even tracking back.
Since his new contract we simply pick Auba on reputation, not based on anything he’s done this season.
When he got his pay rise, he spoke about following in the footsteps of a Adams, Wright or Henry (lines Adidas wrote for him). Why Auba will never be a legend is; those names, no matter the form of the team, you wouldn’t doubt if they would show up for the Tottenham Derby.
Arsene Wenger always said the sign of a great player was not what they did when the team were doing well, but what do you do when things are going wrong..
My XI (Assuming Partey is not fit)
Leno
Gabriel Luiz Tierney
Bellerin Kolasinac
Maitland-Niles Xhaka Elneny Auba
Laca
Who would you pick to play against Tottenham?
Dan
Xhaka and Kolasinac, a NO for me!
We definitely need some technique with the way we’ve been playing lately.
Leno, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Tierney, Bellerin, Mailtland-Niles, Elneny, Partey, Willian, Auba, Laca
Agreed Auba should be dropped
Leno
Mustafi Luiz Gabriel
Niles Elneny Partey Tierney
Willan Laca saka
I’ll go for
Holding—Luis—Gabriel
Bellerin—Elneny—Niles—Tierney
Nelson—Laca—Auba.
Assuming partey isn’t fit.
Think you make a lot of sense but cant just list defensive players and have a team or win games wich takes to score.
Auba and laca alone wont be enough to stay in their half but 9 players defending.
We would be under attack constantly, we must attack a’d gun them down, defend all together, harrasd them all game long, control game and pmay our speef & passing football. If Partey injuref:
leno
bellerin Gabriel Mustafi Tierny
Elneny Niles
Laca
Nelson – Auba – Saka
Nelson Saka laca will defend harrass as Niles & Elneny. But also all rundown on Spurs.
He id going to play Luiz, Ceballos, Willian but shojld not any. Once he does team is messed up.
Admin Pat
In your back three I’d reverse Gabriel & Luiz, Gabby being left footed & Luiz more effective on the right, and surely there must be an alternative to Kolasinac. I can just imagine if Spurs were to play Bale on that side…he’d make him his bitch. It’s one of those times I think Ainsley must play there instead of midfield.
“He’d make him his bitch” 😂😂😂
Can you just imagine it Sue?😱 A complete horror story, with bones, pieces of flesh & offal left on the Spurs pitch.
Not mine. .. Dan’s
Sorry, missed that.
Dan…
Never a dull moment reading your articles!
I would suggest a balance between technique and “toughness”, since different areas may require one above the other.
First, I would stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation, and then I would prefer toughness in the midfield above all, thus suggesting AMN and Elneny in the absence of Partey. I totally agree that Xhaka and Cebalos is a recipe for failure on all accounts (my opinion). The three attackers ahead of them must all be ball holders and great passers, with strong ball-advancing capabilities.
Summarily, my pick will be:
Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierney
Elneny AMN
Nelson Cebalos Saka
Auba
I look forward to a great game, above all, attitude and whoever wants it more on the pitch will win the game.
Stay safe!
Cheers!
Could be a big score today. We need to park bus and do counter attach. Maitlan Niles has to play today. Gives defensive option and width going forward.
If it were me, I’d pack the whole midfield, 4-4-1-1. Leave only two main attackers like Saka behind Auba, close together.
——————-Auba——————
——————–Saka——————-
Niles–Elneny–Partey (if fit)–Cedric
Tierney—magalhaes–Luiz–Bellerin
This will give direct attack down the three channels, and give defensive cover. On the sides with Niles and Cedric.
Looks good
What’s this three@ the back I am seeing here..The system causes confusion in the Arsenal set up. The likes of Tierney n Niles forgets their position when we revert to 433 in another match
Line up for this MUST WIN match!!
Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierney
Elneny
Ceballos Maitland Miles
Nelson Lacazette Aubameyang
This Derby is gonna be won by wins the Midfield Royal rumble..Ndombele, Sissoko, Holberg, Harry-winks vs Elneny, Niles n Ceballos!!
Also going to be won by who converts half chances!! Any Arsenal win for me FULLY DEPENDS on Lacazette!! We better pray dis French Lampost striker delivers today!!
Fire, I cannot agree with “whoever wants it more” in THIS derby, as both will want it a great deal. It will come down to which is the better team and on that it does not look hopeful!
Jon…
I totally agree both teams want it a great deal, however, it is only on the pitch that such a desire can be truly shown. My statement was not just “whoever wants it more” from a derby perspective, but the ability to demonstrate such on the pitch.
Again, you are correct in saying “it will come down to which is the better team..”, but I am not convinced that the opposition are outrightly superior. Undoubtedly, their twin attackers are clinical, and that has been the main difference between both teams.
Jon, the opposition will definitely give us the ball and hope to spring counters, and for that reason, I would prefer ball holders in our attack.
I have no doubt that if Son can be quieten by specifically keeping an AMN watch over him in the midfield, and a Gabriel to strap him in the defence, we will come out victorious!
I am positive Jon! Are you?
Stay blessed!
Cheers!
Your selection has some steel but not enough to outclass Spurs.
Aubameyang, Lacazette,
Kolasinac, Xhaka, Elneny, M-Niles, Bellerin,
Tierney, Gabriel, Luiz,
Leno.
It is actually not a bad selection, though.
If Arteta goes with a back 3 and we concede possession to them we’ll lose. I would go with a 4-2-1-3 live Wolves used against us.
Leno
Bellerin. Luiz. Gabriel. Tierney
AMN. Elneny
Ceballos
Saka. Laca. Auba
AMN and Elneny can battle for 90 minutes in midfield and Ceballos over Willian for me as a 10. Fingers cross and butt puckered; maybe we get 3 pts. Anything but getting played off the pitch again.
Durand…
I totally agree with you! In my analysis, a 3-4-3 is not necessary since I am convinced the opposition will not outplay us in terms of possessing the ball, and for that, it will be wasteful to apply a 3-4-3.
I am so glad you also saw the need to play Cebalos down the middle of attacking three. It seems we share a similar philosophy in that regard *smiles*.
I didn’t go for Auba down the wings as you did, because I would suggest we need extra width with Saka and Nelson down the wings. I would love to see Laca, but I am not confidence he can boss the opposition’s midfield playing from a deeper role, nevertheless, he can always be brought in when we have subdued the opposition.
I am positive!
Cheers!