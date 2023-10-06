Arteta needs to clarify who is Arsenal’s Number One as they both look equal to me

Is Ramsdale or Raya our number one?

Mikel Arteta has been pretty vague when he’s been asked about the goalkeeper situation at Arsenal, and it’s got Arsenal fans wondering if there’s actually any truth behind Arteta saying that there wasn’t a ‘set in stone’ number one or if David Raya has taken Aaron Ramsdale’s spot.

David Raya joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window on a season long loan from Brentford, with the option to buy at the end of the season. It’s been reported that this loan will most likely be changed into an obligation to buy, with the number 30 million being floated around.

For me Ramsdale is a great keeper, last season he made some mistakes but all goalkeepers do. Ramsdale was arguably one of the big reason’s we did so well last season and made it as far as we did, finishing 2nd and making it back into the Champions League for the first time in seven years. Arsenal fans and Arteta have a lot to be thanking Ramsdale for, but all of the best clubs have a couple of players in each position so there is healthy competition.

But normally it isn’t the case when it comes to the goalkeeper. Most clubs have an out and out number one choice in goal, and clubs rarely let two keepers compete for the top spot, as you want your number one to be confident and settled when in the net. So can this really work at Arsenal for Raya and Ramsdale? I don’t think so.

So far, I haven’t seen much that sets them apart, Raya is a little bit better with his feet and comes across a lot more confident and composed, where Ramsdale pulls off incredible saves and seems to be able to read what the squad is going to do next perfectly, but honestly, there isn’t much that stands out to say one is better than the other.

To me, no club spends 30 million on a keeper that they don’t plan to play and I’d expect Ramsdale to know that too. It really all comes down to the next few games. Arsenal play Manchester City on the weekend, and whoever starts could be a very telling sign as to who’s got that number one spot in goal.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think Ramsdale deserves to keep his spot or are you liking what you’ve seen so far from Raya?

Daisy Mae

