Arteta needs to come clean over Aubameyang disciplinary details

Aubemeyang absence is a cloud over the club!

It’s been an ongoing saga in the last few weeks and it doesn’t seem to be changing as yet.

But the question is when, if ever, will Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang be seen in an Arsenal shirt again?

All we get from Mikel Arteta is that he demands “respect” and if he doesn’t get that he takes action.

Fair to him, all everyone wants is to respect and be respected, so we cannot be mad at him for standing his ground.

Yet after the last two years of being in a pandemic, if Aubameyang really did breach disciplinary rules because his mum was sick, if he really did arrive to training a day or few hours late because he was visiting his sick mum and came back late, then surely us fans should be told about it. Surely we deserve that much right? Rather than being told it’s a disciplinary issue and that’s it!

And it might be selfish but that’s not fair on us fans!

They speak about fans needing to be more involved and they can’t be a club without fans yet they cannot even give us a tiny bit of true information about why players are absent!

This is something that really annoys me! If a player is injured just say his injured! If he is leaving, then say his leaving, if he broke the rules say why! The longer the fans are in the dark the more the fans will distance themselves!

In Aubameyang’s case as for a lot of people, family is important and number one, and he too seems like a family man.

It’s never nice having a sick loved one, or even the thought of potentially losing a loved one. But if it is to be believed that he went for his sick mum then surely Arsenal need to take a look at themselves and re-evaluate their values at the club! Because their treatment of him is poor if that is his reasoning for being absent!

So they stripped him of the captaincy, fair enough, but to isolate him for this long for visiting his sick mum is disgusting. Unless he attacked someone and beat them up that’s a different story and this sort of punishment would be fair BUT HE DIDN’T (as far as we know)!

He did what any normal human being would do, but they wouldn’t be sacked in a normal day job would they!

Nobody really knows what anyone is going through but surely Aubameyang would be absent with good reason!

Covid has surely taught us even more so that life is too short and nothing lasts forever. Life is put into perspective and regardless of what illness if any his mum has Arsenal should be more lenient and allow sick leave for personal reasons as other clubs and workplaces do!

So he misses a few games, it’s not the end of the world. What’s a few games compared to precious family time.

Whatever the reason is, us fans deserve more clarity because then and only then will there be more understanding around the issue! The more Arsenal hide the reason and skirt around it the more suspicious it looks!

But I bet if Arteta was in the same boat he would spend every minute with his family and let everyone know the reason for his absence! I find that’s always the case if the shoe was on the other foot!

Football will go on forever but lives do not! Maybe Arsenal should take that into consideration where their players and their families are concerned! Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”