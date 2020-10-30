Arteta needs to ignore the pressure and stick to his plan

Arteta Can’t Give In To Fan Pressure by Dan
Sir Alex Ferguson once said the test of a good manager wasn’t when things are going well but in fact when things are going wrong. Arsene Wenger would often say something similar.
Anyone can handle working with top players, winning trophies and being told how special they are. What separates the good from the great is who handles adversity.
Who has the man management skills to not let a crisis get out of hand?
Who handles himself with integrity no matter what the outside is saying?
Who can handle a little leak without allowing the whole house to crumble?
Ultimately that will be Jose Mourinho’s legacy. Yes, a man who will do anything to win but who didn’t have the skills to halt a slide.
Just a couple of months ago, Gooners were excited by Arteta, They were proud we had a manager who could tactically out think the best in the business. Some were saying he was better than Guardiola!
Better then Wenger!
I was called negative for dismissing talks of a title challenge or lifting the Champions League in three years. That’s because I think we have someone in charge who could be special.
Yet I knew in the world of social media how fickle and reactionary supporters can be.
My fear was that expectations being unrealistic, instead of allowing Arteta the little steps he requires, overreaction will not allow him the time he needs.
That’s why this is a crucial period for the Spaniard. While I have been critical of him freezing out Ozil, I maintain that decision has been made above his head and he’s simply picking his battles. In that sense he’s been let down by his employers.
Every time we lack creativity, Ozil will be brought up. A more experienced boss wouldn’t put themselves in that position.
That’s what we got to remember though. Arteta is still a rookie, he hasn’t yet been a manager for a year. It’s only natural that he’s going to make mistakes. That’s okay.
The likes of Edu would have known when offering him the job, lack of experience would mean learning on the job. If that was an issue we would have hired a more experienced candidate.
There’s a difference between learning from your mistakes and being pressured to change.
Arteta has shown he can improve players and tactically make a team hard to beat. Now though he needs to show he’s got the strength to stand by his convictions.
I believe long term his ethos is to play the attractive brand of football that has long been our DNA. You don’t get mentored by Pep and then decide to play 5 at the back and 2 DM’s.
He’s decided to organize his defence first and maybe feels he hasn’t got the players yet to go on the attack.
When and how the time comes to change tactics needs to come from his beliefs, not pressure from the outside.
A Klopp, A Pep or A Wenger have their vision, and stick to hit even when the world has a different opinion.
That’s why I resist this notion that there are signs of the Unai Emery regime. We never had an identity under Emery. One week it was a back 5, the next it was a back 4. He would freeze out Ozil, then bring him back. He would say Ramsey didn’t fit into his plans, then change his mind.
I feel Arteta has a plan but can’t cave in to peer pressure.
If he thinks being negative gives us the best chance of a result at Old Trafford, If he believes Auba is more effective on the left, he needs to be strong and stick to his vision.
We need to give him time to do that…
Dan Smith
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Again Dan, nice and strong piece!
Nevertheless, we must understand that Arteta is human and would in some instance yield to pressure, particularly when the point being raised by the pressure is subjected to deeper thoughts and demonstrates clear merits of purpose.
That said, and in hindsight, many analysts and deep thinkers would have seen that Arteta and Arsenal are on an incline and they should not be worried about the outcomes of recent losses. Myself included, I was and I am not worried at recent blips because the process at work is clear and the underlying methods are meritorious. I have listened recently to experts who have played the game at the highest level, including Dion Dublin, John Barnes, Micheal Owen, many of whom are not Arsenal fans per se, and they all are confident Arteta is on the right path, and we have nothing to fear… Its clear, and I wonder why we are worried..
Take a look at last night’s game… And you would see that it was all about taking the half chances… Eddie took what seemed to be a “no chance” and the game immediately took a different dimension, which prior to, had been practically average. Now, Dundalk could no longer keep to a low block, which loosened up the game. I keep emphasising that such could have been the case in both the Liverpool, Man City, and Leicester games, assuming those gaping chances were taken. Recall, Westham got a draw against Mancity simply because Antonio took a half chance, something I would call a “no-chance”.
So going forward, I think we Arsenal fans should give Arteta a break in terms of the pressure we are creating, majorly from shallower thinking processes, we should critic but also look at all dimensions to come to better and positive conclusions…
The trend is clear, the process is right, the players believe in him and all confess to be learning, what more ingredients do we need for success? Nothing, except time! Let us allow time play it’s role… There will be loses, and the manner in which they occur will always be a learning process.
My major praise of Arteta is that he is an intelligent man because he accepts and identifies problems in a humble and honest way, he accepts that those problems exists truthfully, and it is always clear that he sets out to solve them…
It can only be brighter for us in the journey ahead!
Have a blessed day!
Cheers!
Fire,
That was a really interesting read on top of what was a great article by Dan. I started my own response but couldn’t come close to bettering yours.
How can he ignore the pressure when we are not winning games? His tactics and game plan against the TOP SIX CLUBS is poor . He needs to win us those games. #NO TIME FOR MEDIOCRITY. WIN US GAMES
Oxy calm down bro, last season we won against Liverpool Chelsea and city and they are a top6 team, so please chill a little sir, I also want us to win games and play attractive football but you saying his tactics and against the top6 is poor is a bit too much. I’m sure we will see an attacking team against utd
Good article Dan.While I am a fan of Arteta, I fear he may be overcomplicating what is essentially a very simple game aimed at outscoring the opposition.He has been hindered in terms of injuries to central defenders but a clear pattern of play has yet to emerge, as he gets to grips with the strengths and weaknesses of the squad he inherited.I am not sure he knows his best team, as he tries combinations which ,as Willian alluded to recently, are foreign to him.Partey, will I am sure prove to be a good buy, but a team is only as good as its weakest link,and we still have a few who are not giving us value for money, no names required.To convince me he has what it takes, I hope Arteta has the strength to leave out our non performing “assets” and give the likes of AMN, Willock and Nelson an opportunity to gain from the introduction of a power house like Partey, To do that he has to play them on a regular basis or continue with the likes of Laca, Pepe and Xhaka who have brought little to the table in EPL matches so far this season.At the end of the day, this is a results driven business, and another two consecutive defeats will set alarm bells ringing.I hope we get back to winning ways soon but if not please exclude players like AMN , Willock and Nelson from the deluge of criticism.As always the buck stops with the Manager.
Nice one, Grandad 👍
Grandad I know you rate AMN very highly, so I want to ask you, what position do you think AMN should play.
‘While I have been critical of him freezing out Ozil, I maintain that decision has been made above his head and he’s simply picking his battles. In that sense he’s been let down by his employers’.
Are you saying that if Arteta really want ozil in the team that the board won’t allow him?
Lenohappy,
We have all complained about the Kroenke organisation and their lack of interest in what is going on, so to suddenly start interfering with team selection is an odd notion to me.
I think what Lenohappy is talking about is that recent reports make out that Ozils contract and weekly pay is based on alot of extras to make up the £350k per week he is on.
So with that, he probably is on a base wage of around 100-150k per week.
If he is not registered to play and therefore doesnt play, the club can save 200k per week and put that wage somewhere else.
Personally I dont think its was KSE that have done this but the board and Edu, that is, if that is true
SueP it’s funny that some fans still thinks Arteta will risk losing his job just to please the board, Messi had a go at the Barcelona board but the coach keeps playing him, why, because he’s the best in the world. The bitter truth is Ozil is finished as a footballer but some of his fans still don’t see that. They blame the players around him, before, blame the coach now they are blaming the board,,😚
Without getting into the pros and cons of Ozil, it just seems preposterous that Arteta would deliberately sideline any player if he believed they could improve the team. It isn’t logical to me
Arteta will improve with time. But he needs to calm down and make the right decisions