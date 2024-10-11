Arteta needs to lend his set-piece coach Nicholas Jover to the Arsenal Women

Arsenal women need their own Nicolas Jover (the men’s set pieces coach) to open a new dimension of their game. The Arsenal women’s set piece play is severely lacking, as evidenced by the goals conceded in their 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich. After the game, Laia Codina admitted that the Germans outwitted them through set pieces.

Laia Codina admitted: “I think, to be honest, the set pieces made the difference. If we want to be a big team and we want to go through in the Champions League, it’s something that we have to work on. Because, if I’m not wrong, four of the five goals came from set pieces — three corners and one throw-in. That made a big difference, and it’s about details. They won this battle.”

Arsenal’s shortcomings in defending set pieces and converting them into goals have become evident for some time now. Like our Arsenal men, the Bayern women’s team’s set pieces and corner routines are unquestionably the best in Europe. It’s truly astonishing how they score so many goals in each and every game.

🎙️ Kim Little post-match: "A tough result for us come the end of the game. I think at times we really dominated the game, but just not in enough moments, whereas they did. They took control on set pieces and kind of ran away with it at the end. We’re disappointed in the result,… pic.twitter.com/TaGqhz0zKQ — matterofarsenal (@matterofarsenal) October 9, 2024

With our Gunner women struggling to break down teams playing with a mid-block or low-block, improving their set-piece skills might be a game changer. Laia Codina’s corner kick goal on Wednesday night should have served as a reminder for them to improve their set-piece skills and capitalize on them.

If they don’t have a quality set piece coach, I believe it would be worthwhile to bring one on board; Nicolas Jover has demonstrated this with the men’s team. Last season, our Gunner men scored as many as 16 goals from corners; this season, they already have two goals and appear dangerous every time they take one.

I wish our Gunner women could perform similarly.

