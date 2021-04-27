Arteta needs to look at the Arsenal Women for inspiration

Women’s stats need to be shouted about!

Just what an amazing run our Arsenal women’s team have been on recently.

They have surpassed Manchester United in the Women’s Super League table and sit in third, on the same points, yet with a game in hand.

It has been seven wins in a row and an astonishing 630 minutes since we last conceded. With the run of results as below:

Winning 4-0 away to Aston Villa

4-0 away to Birmingham City

2-0 at home to Manchester United

3-0 away to Spurs

4-0 away to Bristol City

10-0 at home to Gillingham

2-0 at home to Brighton

Scoring 29 goals and conceding none in the process, is not a stat to be messed with, and the games have been comfortable wins with plenty of quality goals scored.

So, what I ask is why can’t the men take note of this and follow suit?

Because despite losing two of the last seven their below stats could be worse but are not the best:

Drew 3-3- away to West Ham

Lost 3-0 at home to Liverpool

Drew 1-1 at home to Slavia Prague

Won 3-0 away to Sheffield United

Won 4-0 away to Slavia Prague

Drew 1-1 at home to Fulham

Lost 1-0 at home to Everton

Scoring 12 and conceding nine in the process. Can you imagine if all of those were wins without conceding?

I know we cannot turn back the clock, and I know there will be people who say the women’s game is “easier” but that is far from the truth. Every game is a challenge whether for the men or the women.

So, if the men take a look at these stats from the women’s team, maybe they too will go more than just two games without conceding.

And maybe they can put the past behind them and find some inspiration for the remaining seven games -eight if we get through to the final of the Europa League- and create some positive momentum that will help lead us to our first and only trophy this season that will for now, mean more, in a different way, than any other trophy so far, if it gets us back into the Champions League!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman