Arteta needs to make bold decisions in Arsenal’s summer clearout

Arteta ready to make bold decision regarding Pepe’s future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is prepared to make a significant decision regarding the future of Nicolas Pepe, following his return to Emirates Stadium from a season-long loan.

The Daily Mail reports that the Spaniard is now open to terminating Pepe’s contract with the club, with the hope that Sporting Director Edu can secure a transfer for the 28-year-old. However, if necessary, Arteta is ready to take matters into his own hands and force the forward out.

Arsenal are preparing to terminate Nicolas Pepe’s contract. pic.twitter.com/M79mUvdFdN — Fenerbahçe UK 🇬🇧 (@fenernewsuk) July 24, 2023

Pepe, who signed a £140,000-a-week contract with the North London side in August 2019, only has one year left on his deal. The Ivorian international became the Gunners’ record signing at £72 million.

Despite high expectations, the Ivorian struggled to justify the hefty price tag during his time at the Emirates Stadium, failing to replicate the goal-laden performances from his Ligue 1 campaign with Lille. As a result, Arteta is now determined to offload him permanently in this transfer window.

The decision to omit Pepe from Arsenal’s pre-season tour of the USA underscores Arteta’s firm stance on the matter. Instead of traveling with the squad, the winger has been focusing on improving his fitness at the club’s training ground in London Colney.

With the clock ticking on Pepe’s contract, Arsenal are keen to resolve the situation swiftly. Although the club still owes Lille a percentage of the transfer fee, Arteta’s priority is to secure a deal that would see Pepe leave the club permanently.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Arsenal and Edu work to find a suitable transfer destination for Nicolas Pepe. The club will aim to reach an agreement that benefits all parties involved and allows them to move forward with their squad planning for the upcoming season.

If an offer arrives for the player, then well and good for the club. If it doesn’t then the club will just consider the winger as part of the history and move on from this chapter.

Writer – Yash Bisht

