Arteta needs to make some brave decisions before Arsenal face Man United

Would you start Havertz against Man United?

Arsenal have had a decent start to the Premier League campaign as they sit on fifth position with seven points, two off leaders Man City.

While the points tally of the team is hardly something to panic about, the way the team has played in the first three matches has certainly raised some eyebrows.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has failed to dominate the whole game in all of their three matches and many have started questioning whether the Gunners will be able to mount another title challenge.

Man United have had their share of struggles this season, as they sit three places behind the London side on eighth position.

But form immediately goes out of the window when the biggest clubs compete against one another. And if Arteta wants to see his side triumph over Erik Ten Hag’s he might need to make some brave decisions.

One being benching Kai Havertz. The new signing from Chelsea has failed to impress in any of his three league starts. In fact, he was so poor in the match against Fulham that he was taken out in the 55th minute.

There is absolutely no problem in failing to hit the ground running at your new club. We are humans and we need time to settle down. And that can be said of the German, who switched allegiance from the Blues side of London to the Red.

Arteta seems to have a lot of faith in Havertz

Arteta is convinced that Havertz will come good, and Arsenal are convinced that he can be a key player at the club for the next five years. The size of their investment in him is proof of that. Patience is in short supply within the fanbase, though, and it speaks volumes of… pic.twitter.com/x3l9Tdu0tQ — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) August 31, 2023

The 24-year-old was used as a number 9 at Stamford Bridge, but Arteta sees him as a player who can do better in the number eight position. However, it looks clear that he needs time to settle down in the new position he finds himself playing in.

Thus, it will be best if Havertz is taken out of this heavyweight match.

Selecting his successor promises to be a thought-provoking endeavor. My inclination leans toward Leandro Trossard, who showcased remarkable prowess in that role during the preseason.

But then there are the likes of Declan Rice (who played the Community Shield Final in that position), Fabio Vieira (who was Man of the Match against Fulham) and Emile Smith Rowe (who is waiting for an opportunity to pounce upon).

Whoever gets picked, I don’t think it would be a wise decision to start Havertz. Arteta has always believed in the power of ruthlessness. This is the perfect opportunity to show his squad that if they don’t perform at the highest level, they will face the chop.

And that’s the culture of big clubs. At least, that should be the culture of the big clubs.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…