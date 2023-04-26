Arteta needs to return to the touchline for Arsenal to maintain their momentum

Arsenal started the 2022–23 PL season with so much vigour, bagging win after win. The energy levels at which Arteta and his boys were playing made many talk, with critics saying what they were seeing from Arsenal was only a mirage and that it would wear off.

32 league games have been played, and the Gunners are still at the top of the table, and in a position where they can win the league. After last weekend’s results, it was all but confirmed that Arsenal are back in the Champions League after some years in the wilderness, but that’s not satisfying if they don’t win the league title. To win the league, there are some things Arteta will need to check on. Here are some:

Arsenal maintaining their momentum throughout the game: For the past few weeks, Arsenal players have been getting enough rest compared to their main title rivals, Manchester City. However, in the last few games, it has been noted that either Arsenal start well or their levels drop. Or, like Southampton, or start poorly and end on a high. Arteta needs to come up with a way to balance his team’s momentum. He can do so by making the right substitutions and also making sure his boys have control in games.

Move on Past Saliba: Rob Holding has been deployed at central defence with the hope that Saliba returns soon, but it seems Saliba isn’t returning soon. Going forward, I’d advise Arteta to return Ben White to centre back to play alongside Gabriel like old times while Holding is pushed to right back. If not, play with a Tierney, Gabriel, and White back three until Saliba returns. Arsenal haven’t been defensively good, and conceding nine goals in their last five says it all: changes must be made.

Aaron Ramsdale also needs to be warned about sometimes napping in games. The Englishman has been brilliant, but at times he needs to be reminded that he is active on duty and there’s no room for slacking.

Lastly, Arsenal players need the vocal Arteta back on the touchline. Arteta needs to return to pushing his players, throwing instructions here and there to get them over the line.

So other than these that I have mentioned, what else needs to change for Arsenal to be in the best position to finish what they started?

Sam P

Mikel Arteta in positive mood ahead of Man City visit – “If you want to be champions, you have to win those matches. It’s as simple as that.”

