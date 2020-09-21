Arteta needs to sort the players out after “the worse we’ve played”

A swift kick up the Arsenal needs to happen before our next round of games!

After that rather appalling performance from our boys against West Ham on Saturday, Arteta really needs to sort the boys out this week if we are to beat Leicester and Liverpool in the space of five days.

The performance against West Ham or should I say lack of a performance, was far from perfect, in fact it was an awful disappointing performance and we were lucky to come away with the three points.

How we can have such a contrasted performance in the space of one week to go from a comfortable enough win against Fulham on the Thames, to conceding a goal with poor passing, and no team connection, is beyond me. Nothing changed that much for the team to be so off the beat at the Emirates, but whatever it is Arteta will have to address it and quickly.

Our new signing shined against Fulham but Willian in my eyes had a very quiet game for his standards, and don’t get me started on Ceballos in midfield, the only time I feel he woke up was when he got his assist for the winner but other than that there just wasn’t a connection for me with him in that midfield.

Fulham last week showed us what we need to be, but Saturday’s performance was very poor, and it needs to be sorted. Even Arteta acknowledged in his post-match interview with Sky Sports (transcript by Arseblog) that it was not perfect and there is a lot more work to do:

“…. I always said it’s not going to go like that [upwards gesture] and we need games like this as well to understand the things we need to do better. But probably they trained the best week since I’ve been here in terms of understanding what the game requires and positions with the ball, but in the first 15 minutes are the worst we’ve played with the ball since I’ve been here.”

An honest analysis from the gaffer, but now is the time to put the words into action if we are to have a more comfortable week. Gooners?

Shenel Osman