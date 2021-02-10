Arteta needs to take the benefit of a rare week off for Arsenal

What good is a break in a time when we need to keep playing?

With a week to prepare for our next fixture against Leeds how well will the break actually benefit us?

Of course this break is entirely Arteta’s fault seeing as he clearly prioritised the league game against Southampton over our cup tie, and so losing to Southampton in the FA Cup meant we have no fixture in midweek like the other teams do.

Although a break is mostly a good thing in football, especially with the jam packed schedule the players have this year, will it really benefit us to be out of action for a week?

Losing two games in a row, I feel that the players need to bounce back straight away and needed a game to get that confidence back up, but instead there is a week in between games for them to mull over the back to back losses in the Premier League against Wolves and Aston Villa.

Given how as each game goes by we learn more about the team, and we are trying to build a team that will really compete for the title and other trophies, I would go as far as saying that this particular break in play has not come at the best of times.

A week is a long time in football terms to be out of action, but let’s hope for Arsenal and in particular, Arteta’s sake, this break will give us a chance to get some injured players back and to really work out why things are not going as we want it to at the moment! Where we can then turn things around again, starting with Leeds on the weekend..

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman