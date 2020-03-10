Arteta needs to trust in Arsenal’s youths to safeguard our future

Why our Priority Must Be Youth by AI

Our current under-23 players the most talented and first-team experienced bunch we have ever had in the history of this football club?

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

William Saliba

Konstantinos Mavropanos

Kieran Tierney

Matteo Guendouzi

Joe Willock

Emile Smith-Rowe

Bukayo Saka

Eddie Nketiah

Gabriel Martinelli

Reiss Nelson

What’s completely unique about this specific bunch is that they are all incredibly experienced.

Saliba at 18 is a regular starter for Saint Etienne and one of their very best players. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been playing since the Arsene Wenger days. Konstantinos Mavropanos has got some experience in the Greek league and the physio room. Tierney has played over 100 games for Celtic in the Scottish league and the Champions League. Guendouzi has been a fixture since Emery’s first year to the extent that some complain that he’s been overplayed. Joe Willock has also played more than he has deserved underneath Unai Emery. Emile Smith-Rowe has starred in Arsenal’s Europa League campaign and has continued to flourish in the Championship with Huddersfield. Bukayo Saka has earned plenty of appearances this season in high profile matches. Eddie Nketiah has been in the first team longer than most and has played quite a handful of first team football with goals to back it up. Gabriel Martinelli has simply been awesome in the Premier and Europa League this season. And Reiss Nelson played under Arsene Wenger, flourished for the most part in the Bundesliga, and is back playing under the Emirates floodlights this season.

This is an incredible group of youths that can only help us going forward, either in terms of football development or market value. We must continue to give further chances to these players now that most of them are out of the nursery stage. Going forward, their potential performances or sales are going to be of extremely high value for us.

This is why we must trust in our youth.

Agboola Israel