Arteta not interested in records – he just wants Arsenal to keep on winning

Arsenal could make a new record with a win at Burnley

Arsenal had a rocky end to last year and were looking like we were losing our grip on the title race, but after a warm weather break and some time off with their families, the squad has looked their best since coming back for the second half of the season. Winning our first 4 games of the year in the Premier League for the first time in ages and have started to look like were really gelling together again.

We face Vicent Kompany’s Burnley today in what could be out 5th win of the new calendar year and Arsenal fans will be hoping to walk away from Turf Moor with all three points and confirm their title challenge.

Arteta was asked in his pre-match press conference for Burnley about having the chance to win the first five games of the year for the first time and said this “There are moments and things that are motivating and the players are aware sometimes but sometimes not even aware of certain things that we’ve done or records. It’s another extra thing. The focus is on the game and what we have to do to earn the right to win it and if it comes, great”.

Being modest with the fact he could break yet another record with the club and pretty much implying that the players are fully focused on winning and not about records. Although I’m sure all of them would love to break another record, focus needs to be on the next game and winning it.

Coming off the win over Liverpool at The Emirates we’ve looked like an unstoppable force and more confident then I’ve seen in a while, but the two wins on the bounce before that one against Crystal Palace where we smashed them 5-0 and the game against Nottingham Forest where we won 2-1 would have both brought a lot of confidence to the squad and after beating Liverpool we looked on top of the world. Smashing 6 past West Ham last week in what was one of the most dominant performances of the season, we look back to our best.

Burnley have a great manager in Vincent Kompany but have struggled with life in the Premier League this season, currently sitting 19th in the relegation zone on 13 points and look like they’re going to struggle to get out of it, but they have pulled the odd surprise this season and playing at home is always an advantage.

On paper Arsenal should easily win this game, but we need to treat it like it’s a knockout final because every point from here counts and if we don’t walk away with the three points it could make it harder to get back in touching distance of Manchester City and Liverpool.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

