Arteta not interested in signing player he had an ‘exceptional’ relationship with

Raheem Sterling is seeking a new club after being excluded from Chelsea’s ongoing project.

The attacker had been on Arsenal’s radar for several seasons during his time at Manchester City.

There were reports suggesting that Sterling might join Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, but when he eventually left City, the Gunners were not interested in signing him, leading him to move to Chelsea instead.

Now, under the guidance of new manager Enzo Maresca, Sterling is no longer part of the plans and has been advised to find a new club.

While Sterling might attract interest from other top clubs during this transfer window, a move to Arsenal does not appear to be in Arteta’s plans.

Asked if he had been tempted to sign Sterling, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem.

‘It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together.

‘He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well.

‘About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling is past his best now, and if he cannot get into the current Chelsea, it is ridiculous to think he is good enough for Arsenal.

