Arteta not too worried about Declan Rice’s “cramping” after Arsenal’s win over Wolves

Declan Rice’s injury-related substitution during Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves left Arsenal fans worried. The midfielder appeared to be in considerable discomfort, limping off the field as he made way for Gabriel Jesus, which raised concerns about a possible injury to our stalwart midfielder.

But in his post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta promptly dispelled any injury concerns, clarifying that Rice’s substitution was entirely precautionary.

“He was cramping a bit,” Arteta said, highlighting the midfielder’s contributions throughout the match. “He has not had the longest pre-season ever. He was really trying and put in an unbelievable performance today,” Arteta added, acknowledging Rice’s impressive all round game, as usual.

Arteta made a wise decision when he substituted Rice, prioritising the Englishman’s fitness given that Arsenal was already 2-0 up and in control of the game when he did.

With a difficult season ahead in which Arsenal must redeem themselves after twice failing to win the league when they were so close, Arteta’s top players’ fitness will be critical to his team’s title hopes. This early evidence of Arteta’s meticulous player management will definitely provide reassurance to Arsenal fans as they prepare for a challenging season.

Rice had a tremendous performance, making some efficient short passes in the final third. He provided a fantastic link between the assault and midfield. We hope he will be ready to go when Arsenal faces Aston Villa next weekend, as we need to teach a lesson to Aston Villa, who, last season, beat our Gunners both at home and away, results that denied us league glory.

I really hope that Rice is ready for that crucial fixture…

