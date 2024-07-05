Arteta now believes that Arsenal can win every game this season – “They are good enough to do it”

After Arsenal’s collapse in the last few games of the 22/23 season where we allowed Man City to overtake us at the business end of the season, Mikel Arteta was specifically asked how many points Arsenal needed to aim at to surpass City last season, and he said that the Gunners would need around 90 points at least to have a chance.

Of course he was absolutely right as, despite Arsenal getting as high as 89 points, Man City won it yet again with 91, two points ahead of the Gunners.

So, the boss was asked by ESPN if he still thought Arsenal would need over 90 points again to win the next EPL season, and his answer was a little different to last year. He said: “One-hundred-and-fourteen [the maximum points available] wins it and then you start from there. You know that the margins are really, really small and tight and the competition is going to be even harder than the previous season.

“You go game-by-game, earn the right to win every game, that’s all we can think of, and try to improve our players. And make them believe they can do it because now they are good enough to do it.”

Of course most people will call him a joke for even suggesting that Arsenal could go Invincible and also win every single game, but then again I seem to remember a certain Arsene Wenger being laughed at when he said that his tem could definitely go the whole season without losing a game…..

I am now looking forward even more to our opening game against Wolves, and after that watching everyone waiting for Arsenal to finally drop points.

Until then we can still believe, can’t we?

Sam P

