Arteta now believes that Arsenal can win every game this season – “They are good enough to do it”

After Arsenal’s collapse in the last few games of the 22/23 season where we allowed Man City to overtake us at the business end of the season, Mikel Arteta was specifically asked how many points Arsenal needed to aim at to surpass City last season, and he said that the Gunners would need around 90 points at least to have a chance.
Of course he was absolutely right as, despite Arsenal getting as high as 89 points, Man City won it yet again with 91, two points ahead of the Gunners.
So, the boss was asked by ESPN if he still thought Arsenal would need over 90 points again to win the next EPL season, and his answer was a little different to last year. He said: “One-hundred-and-fourteen [the maximum points available] wins it and then you start from there. You know that the margins are really, really small and tight and the competition is going to be even harder than the previous season.
“You go game-by-game, earn the right to win every game, that’s all we can think of, and try to improve our players. And make them believe they can do it because now they are good enough to do it.”
Of course most people will call him a joke for even suggesting that Arsenal could go Invincible and also win every single game, but then again I seem to remember a certain Arsene Wenger being laughed at when he said that his tem could definitely go the whole season without losing a game…..
I am now looking forward even more to our opening game against Wolves, and after that watching everyone waiting for Arsenal to finally drop points.
Until then we can still believe, can’t we?
Sam P
Next season will be more difficult than last season because the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, United, Spurs, Newcastle and aston Villa will strengthen and make it more competitive. I think the loss to Villa at home was the turning point last season so we must avoid such setbacks if we are to make a serious title challenge again next season. The goal will of course be to win almost every match either home or away and we need not fear any team given how close we came to winning the title last season.
Every season people predict the same
Everyone to improve and things to change
Isn’t it funny
I have been informed that Arsenal are waiting to sign a German International. Arsenal scout attending tonights German match. I hope it’s WIRTZ.
My next dream buy for Arsenal would be one of these 3. Wirtz, Musiala or Kvaratskhelia. All are versatile players that can play anywhere in attack.
With one or two good and right signings we can compete effectively next season. From the coach interview yesterday he mentioned outlining what need to be done to fix why we couldn’t win the league last season. He also mentioned himself and Edu working on signings. I think I trust him to sign quality player. Calafiori
a defender will add to us positively if signed. Arsenal did well last season first because of good defence and them midfield and forward.
I think it’s all about of building the strong team that can do the job successfully for Arsenal to win the title.
In this wise, Arteta SHOULD use this current summer transfer window. To build a distinct Gunners team that will not only win the Epl title next season imnbeaten. But as well win the quadruple unbeaten too next season.
For Arsenal to achieve these near impossible feasts next season.
Arteta will NEED to build a unique strong Arsenal team that can achieve the feasts. By signing at least 4 new top lass quality players in a defender, winger, DMF and a striker.
And add them to his current team for an upgrade to do the job for Arsenal next season unfailingly.
This is not fifa
We have a great team but are so close to having an amazing team.
I think are current Squad is the best squad we’ve had in 20 years
So I am hoping MA makes the 3-4 signings to complete our team (versatile LB, DM and CF or Winger, back up GK)
Our First team defence is set.
1. Raya,
2. White,
3. Saliba,
4. Gabs,
5. Timber
We just need a versatile defender for rotation and backup for Raya assuming Ramsdale leaves
For midfield:
6. Rice
7. Odergaard
We need a DM
For forwards:
8. Saka on right
We can cope with Martinelli, Trossard, Havertz but I would prefer we get another quality forward preferably CF
To win all games, we’ll need another towering CF to convert long crosses into goals