Arteta now has a tough selection headache between Trossard and Martinelli

Should Trossard start against Bayern?

Leandro Trossard has been very good for Arsenal this season and has settled into life at Arsenal seamlessly. He seems to have taken everything Arteta, the coaches and the players around him have said on board and has been progressing every chance he gets to play. Coming on against Bayern and scoring the equalising goal is not a small achievement and you have to give him his flowers for that, but do you think he should be starting in the second leg in Germany?

Me personally, yes I do think he should be starting. Not only because he scored the equalising goal that has put us back on equal terms and into the game, but also because I think once he came on, he changed the game.

Martinelli I obviously a great player for us down the wing and picking out of the two of the must be somewhat difficult for Arteta as they both bring quality but in different ways. Martinelli is more the type of winger who with pace will run it down the wing and likes to cross and square the ball into the box for his teammates, whereas Trossard is the type of winger who likes to run down the wing but also cut inside and create chances for himself and his teammates.

Both two great choices to have, and I only say Trossard should start because I think it would work against Bayern’s game plan. Trossard came on and made it look a bit easier to face off against Joahua Kimmich, who by my standards, was having a great game and Martinelli seemed to be struggling against him a bit. But Trossard managed to open up spaces against him and was able to cut inside him.

I also think Martinelli, with his quality and pace, could make a massive impact coming on as a substitute, we’ve seen him do it before, he comes on and uses the pace of his has on tired legs and makes players look slow because he can overtake and catch them out easier once they’ve had 60 minutes plus in their legs.

Either way I think the left wing position is going to be one in serious question for the second leg and considering we have the big Premier League game against Aston Villa this weekend also, I think whoever starts that game, won’t start against Bayern, as it’s very much a quick turn around and I’m sure Arteta will take that all in consideration.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

