Arteta now has more Manager of the Month awards than Jose Mourinho

Mikel Arteta has won his third Premier League Manager of the Month award this season as his Arsenal team continues to deliver some top performances in the league.

The Spaniard has now won the award three times this season and we are just around the halfway point of the campaign.

Arteta’s Arsenal is in terrific form and has continued to do well no matter who they face and this guarantees that he and his players will continue winning awards.

Standard football reveals he has now won the award five times in total, which is one more than the four that Jose Mourinho won.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of the finest managers around and he continues to show that Arsenal made a good decision to make him their gaffer.

The ex-midfielder has the trust of his players and this almost guarantees that there will be more wins for him before this term ends.

If he wins the league, he will easily be named the Manager of the Season.

However, to maintain the high standards we have created for ourselves this season, we must continue to work hard and ignore the success we have achieved because there are more points to be won.….

The boss talks about Martinelli's contract, how happy he is that Jorginho has arrived and was the transfer window a success? Also talks about Sean Dyche and our awful record at Goodison Park

