Arteta offers a fresh update on when Saliba will be back

Saliba(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal suffered a significant setback when William Saliba sustained an injury shortly before their match against Chelsea at the weekend. Having already lost Gabriel, the club hoped to avoid further defensive disruption, yet that concern became reality as Saliba was also ruled out. This was the second time the Frenchman had been injured this season, although his current issue does not appear to be as serious as Gabriel’s. The Brazilian is unlikely to feature again until the new year, prompting supporters to question how soon Saliba might return.

The defender has been one of Arsenal’s most influential players in recent seasons, and Mikel Arteta continues to regard him as one of the first names on his team sheet. Any injury to Saliba inevitably arrives at an inconvenient moment, and the new centre-back partnership struggled for stability in the match against Chelsea.

Arteta’s Update on Saliba

As Arsenal prepare to face Brentford tomorrow, Arteta was asked for clarity on Saliba’s condition and whether he could feature in the upcoming fixture. The manager offered limited detail, explaining via the Metro:

‘I am not going to be able to help you much today. We have another training session later today.

‘He had a little niggle. I think it is going to be a matter of days.’

His brief response indicates optimism that the defender’s absence may be short-term, though Arsenal will wait for further assessment before confirming his availability.

William Saliba (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Implications for the Defence

Arsenal’s defensive unit faces a testing period, with Gabriel sidelined for a longer spell and Saliba working to recover from his latest setback. The uncertainty surrounding their first-choice centre-back pairing places additional responsibility on the remaining defenders, who will need to provide stability as the team navigates a demanding schedule. Supporters will hope that Saliba’s recovery progresses quickly, as his return would bring much-needed assurance to a defence that has been disrupted at a crucial stage of the campaign.

